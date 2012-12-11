Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 10 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 11 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Patriots place WR Donte' Stallworth on IR; Release TE Visanthe Shiancoe

Dec 11, 2012 at 07:30 AM
New England Patriots
320-stallworthDSP-20121210.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Donte' Stallworth has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In addition, TE Visanthe Shiancoe has been released and OL Tommie Draheim has been released from the practice squad.

Stallworth, 32, was re-signed by the Patriots on Dec. 4 and played in Monday night's win over Houston. He scored on his only reception in the game on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter. Stallworth is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with New Orleans (2002-05), Philadelphia (2006), New England (2007), Cleveland (2008), Baltimore (2010) and Washington (2011). He re-signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Washington on March 23, 2012 but was released after training camp. The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent the 2007 season with New England after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia and played in 16 games with nine starts, finishing the year with 46 receptions for 697 yards and three touchdowns. Stallworth originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (13th overall) by New Orleans in 2002 out of Tennessee. He has played in 115 games with 59 starts and has registered 321 receptions for 4,837 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Shiancoe, 32, signed with the Patriots as a free agent on July 25, 2012. He was placed on the injured reserve with a designation to return on Sept. 5, 2012 and was activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 10. He played in four games and was inactive for one with New England and did not have any receptions. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is a veteran of nine seasons with the New York Giants (2003-06) and Minnesota Vikings (2007-11). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice (91st overall) of the Giants in 2003 out of Morgan State and joined Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent on March 3, 2007. Shiancoe has played in 148 NFL games with 90 starts and has 243 receptions for 2,677 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Draheim, 23, was signed to the New England practice squad on Dec. 4. He originally was signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of San Diego State on May 3, 2012. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder, was released by Green Bay following training camp and spent one week on the Seattle practice squad in September.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/10

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Nick Folk uses 'Top Gun' to explain bouncing back after missing field goal in Week 4

Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 10/10

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What Went Right: Patriots complete the comeback

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-22 victory against the Houston Texans.

Press Pass: Patriots react to 25-22 win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Jamie Collins and others address the media following the week 5 victory against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/10: "It felt great to get back out there with my team"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Matt Judon 10/10: "We came together as a team"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising