Patriots place WR Donte' Stallworth on IR; Release TE Visanthe Shiancoe

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Donte' Stallworth has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

In addition, TE Visanthe Shiancoe has been released and OL Tommie Draheim has been released from the practice squad.

Stallworth, 32, was re-signed by the Patriots on Dec. 4 and played in Monday night's win over Houston. He scored on his only reception in the game on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter. Stallworth is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with New Orleans (2002-05), Philadelphia (2006), New England (2007), Cleveland (2008), Baltimore (2010) and Washington (2011). He re-signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Washington on March 23, 2012 but was released after training camp. The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent the 2007 season with New England after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia and played in 16 games with nine starts, finishing the year with 46 receptions for 697 yards and three touchdowns. Stallworth originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (13th overall) by New Orleans in 2002 out of Tennessee. He has played in 115 games with 59 starts and has registered 321 receptions for 4,837 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Shiancoe, 32, signed with the Patriots as a free agent on July 25, 2012. He was placed on the injured reserve with a designation to return on Sept. 5, 2012 and was activated to the 53-man roster on Nov. 10. He played in four games and was inactive for one with New England and did not have any receptions. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder is a veteran of nine seasons with the New York Giants (2003-06) and Minnesota Vikings (2007-11). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice (91st overall) of the Giants in 2003 out of Morgan State and joined Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent on March 3, 2007. Shiancoe has played in 148 NFL games with 90 starts and has 243 receptions for 2,677 yards and 27 touchdowns.