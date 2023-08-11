Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

How profound could a podcast conversation between Norman and McCourty be? Who could benefit from hearing their perspectives? Because before he was a two-time Super Bowl champion, McCourty was one of three sons to a widowed mother raising her sons in Nyack, New York. His father died when he was just three.

If anyone could get the 13-year NFL veteran to open up and show a side of him most haven't seen publicly, it's Norman. And in addition to its publishing across Patriots.com and team social channels, the podcast could also be distributed to those inside prisons across the United States.

It grew from there, and the idea for "The Andre Norman Show: Conversations with the New England Patriots " was born.

The five-episode series features Norman's in-depth conversations with McCourty and teammates Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, David Andrews, and Jonathan Jones about football, failure, faith, family, and more.

Hear Slater offer his perspective on building a fulfilling life through faith, Bentley open up about the years his family was homeless, Andrews speak vulnerably about the pulmonary embolism that could have ended his playing career, Jones discuss the trials and tribulations of making it in the NFL as an undrafted free agent, and much more.

Above all, learn about the power the Patriots have to bring people together and inspire the best out of them.

"When I watched the game between the Bears and Patriots in '85 I was in the county jail," Norman tells McCourty in the first episode.

"I didn't watch it from home, I was in jail. The whole jail would top and root for the Patriots. There's no beef. There's no drama. That Patriots are on and that's it. When I was in prison there for 14 years, come Sunday was probably the lowest amount of violence in the prison because everyone was watching the game. Take another state where they don't have a winning team and a winning culture and nobody's watching the game and everyone is out in the yard. We, religiously, were in front of that TV for four hours. You all gave us peace of mind and something to talk about the next day.

"Did you understand you had that type of impact?"