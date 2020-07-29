Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 10:28 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots safeties Terrence Brooks and Devin McCourty
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Patriots safeties Terrence Brooks and Devin McCourty

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

Locks: Devin McCourty; Adrian Phillips; Terrence Brooks; Kyle Dugger (rookie)

Bubble: Cody Davis

In the Mix: None

ANALYSIS: McCourty was already one of the team's most trusted leaders on and off the field, and that will only increase in 2020 as the Patriots enter a season filled with uncertainties in both areas. Chung, who recently reworked his contract, is another established vet who seems to get better with age, though he reportedly has decided to opt out of playing this year due to COVID-19. Otherwise, he'd have been a lock to make the team.

Even before he did so, however, the team brought in veteran free agent newcomer Adrian Phillips, an intriguing player entering his prime. Phillips can be seen as both a replacement for longtime playmaker Duron Harmon (traded to Detroit this offseason) and valuable insurance for Chung.

And, of course, Dugger is assured of a spot in the secondary by virtue of his top draft choice status. That could have made things crowded for the likes of Brooks, an occasional contributor in 2019, but since Chung's decision, Brooks likely stays. Veteran free agent Davis, meantime, might prove more of a special teams value, but with depth at the position now lower than before, he could see action on defense as well.

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.
Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff
news

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

After some significant departures this offseason, the Patriots have determined their coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
Report: Patriots trim roster to 80
news

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots get their roster in order the day as training camp prepares to open.
NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games
news

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

The league and players wrap up negotiations to navigate the upcoming football season.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21
news

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Here's a breakdown of all the Patriots player rankings in Madden '21.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots fan in Ireland shows off epic bobblehead collection on Reddit

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots release nine players

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

