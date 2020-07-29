Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

Locks: Devin McCourty; Adrian Phillips; Terrence Brooks; Kyle Dugger (rookie)

Bubble: Cody Davis

In the Mix: None

ANALYSIS: McCourty was already one of the team's most trusted leaders on and off the field, and that will only increase in 2020 as the Patriots enter a season filled with uncertainties in both areas. Chung, who recently reworked his contract, is another established vet who seems to get better with age, though he reportedly has decided to opt out of playing this year due to COVID-19. Otherwise, he'd have been a lock to make the team.

Even before he did so, however, the team brought in veteran free agent newcomer Adrian Phillips, an intriguing player entering his prime. Phillips can be seen as both a replacement for longtime playmaker Duron Harmon (traded to Detroit this offseason) and valuable insurance for Chung.