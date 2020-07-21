Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Jul 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 09:34 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots running backs Brandon Bolden, Sony Michel and James White
New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler
Patriots running backs Brandon Bolden, Sony Michel and James White

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

Locks: Sony Michel; Rex Burkhead; James White; Damien Harris

Bubble: Brandon Bolden; Danny Vitale

In the Mix: Jakob Johnson; J.J. Taylor

ANALYSIS: The Patriots return their same core backfield, with Danny Vitale being signed to replace the retired James Develin. While a talented group that played a big part in the team's sixth championship in 2018, their rushing DVOA fell to 16th in the league in 2019, their worst mark in three seasons and one of their most inefficient performances in 20 years.

Can 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel rebound with a new fullback and a healthy offensive line in front of him? If not, 2019 third-rounder Damien Harris should push for early-down snaps while Rex Burkhead enters the last year of his deal as an effective two-way threat but he's battled injuries though his first three seasons with the team.

James White remains one of the best passing-down backs in the game. He fell off from his incredible 2018 production but still had the second-most productive season of his career in 2019. Still just 28, White enters the last year of the three-year extension he signed in 2018 and should take on an even bigger leadership role on offense.

Brandon Bolden returned after a one-year hiatus in Miami and became the team's kickoff returner while chipping in with 15 carries and as a top special teams leader. Undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor is tiny in stature but is an aggressive and balanced running back who could make some noise this summer as well.

Vitale figures to compete with Jakob Johnson at the fullback spot. Johnson was one of the most surprising stories of the 2019 preseason, making the team as an international exemption and playing in four games before a shoulder injury ended his year. He'll have the same international exemption designation this summer. Vitale is a four-year veteran and a plus receiver who could add a different element to the offense than Develin did.

Though this is a deep and respected group, they'll be heavily counted on to bounce back this season and keep the offense on time for the new quarterback. Health is paramount, while Harris is a wild card who could push the unit to new levels. White will once again be a key feature of the offense and a vital component of the quarterback transition.

MORE POSITION SNAPSHOTS

Related Content

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21
news

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Here's a breakdown of all the Patriots player rankings in Madden '21.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice
news

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Finding what the Patriots newest quarterback bring to New England through the lens of the two times he knocked off his new team.
Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton
news

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

The Patriots decision to sign Cam Newton gives the offense a chance to take a leap forward.
6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays
news

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

One play from each of the Patriots Super Bowl runs that you might've forgotten about.
Rex Burkhead.
news

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Eighth-year running back helps give the Patriots some cap flexibility.

Latest News

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Advertising