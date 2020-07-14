Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 09:28 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Patriots defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

Locks: Lawrence Guy; Adam Butler; Beau Allen

Bubble: Byron Cowart; Deatrich Wise

In the Mix: Nick Thurman; Bill Murray; Nick Coe; Courtney Wallace

ANALYSIS: The Patriots retained restricted free agent Adam Butler with a second-round designation while signing veteran Beau Allen to replace the departed Danny Shelton. Lawrence Guy remains the key cog of this group, making the Patriots All-Decade team. Butler specializes as an interior pass rusher but has made significant improvement on early downs since joining the team in 2017 as an undrafted rookie.

But after Guy and Butler there's much uncertainty. Deatrich Wise is a solid role player but continues to search for his fit within the Patriots scheme, while Byron Cowart showed some preseason flashes but was mostly a reserve in his rookie season. Cowart might be the biggest x-factor of this group. Allen can be an effective role player at nose tackle but can he improve on what Shelton did last season? It still seems like one more contributor needs to emerge.

Nick Thurman spent last season on the Patriots practice squad and that could give him an edge in competing against three rookie free agents – Bill Murray, Nick Coe and Courtney Wallace -- all of whom will have every opportunity to secure a roster spot. Murray blocked 10 kicks in college and is an intriguing player to watch.

This defensive line has solid passing-down pieces, but got run over by the Ravens and Titans last season in two big matchups which included the season-ending loss in the Wild Card round. They're not the deepest group after Guy and Butler and could benefit if a rotational player were to emerge, especially if they can help in the run-stopping department while taking some heat off of Guy and Allen.

Advertising