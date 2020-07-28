Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

Locks: Stephon Gilmore; J.C. Jackson; Jonathan Jones; Joejuan Williams

Bubble: Jason McCourty

In the Mix: D'Angelo Ross; Myles Bryant (undrafted rookie)

ANALYSIS: Coming off his 2019 Defensive Player of the Year honor, Gilmore has cemented himself as the league's best cornerback. Meanwhile, Jackson has developed from an undrafted rookie into a solid No. 2-caliber player and continues to ascend. Jones is both the fastest corner on the team and a valuable special teams contributor. He's not going anywhere. Neither is Williams, who's only in his second season and hasn't quite yet had the chance to see significant playing time on defense.