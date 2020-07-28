Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 08:51 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots cornerbacks Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, and J.C. Jackson.
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Patriots cornerbacks Jason McCourty, Stephon Gilmore, and J.C. Jackson.

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

Locks: Stephon Gilmore; J.C. Jackson; Jonathan Jones; Joejuan Williams

Bubble: Jason McCourty

In the Mix: D'Angelo Ross; Myles Bryant (undrafted rookie)

ANALYSIS: Coming off his 2019 Defensive Player of the Year honor, Gilmore has cemented himself as the league's best cornerback. Meanwhile, Jackson has developed from an undrafted rookie into a solid No. 2-caliber player and continues to ascend. Jones is both the fastest corner on the team and a valuable special teams contributor. He's not going anywhere. Neither is Williams, who's only in his second season and hasn't quite yet had the chance to see significant playing time on defense.

Here's where it gets tricky for someone like Jason McCourty, the twin brother of safety Devin, who's unquestionably one of the most reliable veterans on defense. Can he continue to push Jackson for playing time opposite Gilmore? Or will one of the younger players in the mix – Ross or Bryant, perhaps – emerge to supplant him for what's likely a fifth and final cornerback slot? In my estimation, McCourty hangs on for another season, but at this point, it's no guarantee.

Related Content

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff
news

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

After some significant departures this offseason, the Patriots have determined their coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.
Report: Patriots trim roster to 80
news

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots get their roster in order the day as training camp prepares to open.
NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games
news

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

The league and players wrap up negotiations to navigate the upcoming football season.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the special teams.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 
Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21
news

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Here's a breakdown of all the Patriots player rankings in Madden '21.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

