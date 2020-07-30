Official website of the New England Patriots

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 11:18 AM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Patriots tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse

In the lead-up to 2020 training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

Locks: Devin Asiasi (rookie); Dalton Keene (rookie)

Bubble: Matt LaCosse; Ryan Izzo   

In the Mix: Rashod Berry (undrafted rookie); Jake Burt (undrafted rookie)

ANALYSIS: New England will miss the now-retired Benjamin Watson's leadership at tight end, but they need to find someone to improve on his 17 catches over 10 games last year. It's no secret that New England struggled to get suitable productivity out of any of its tight ends last season, which made its drafting of two tight ends and signing of another pair of rookie free agents this year no surprise. Barring anything health-related, therefore, I'd say both draft choices, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, are going to be on the active roster.

The tandem of veterans Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo were hampered on and off by injuries throughout 2019, which didn't help their cause or the team's. Even if they're both at full strength this summer, they could be in a battle to stick around, especially if undrafted rookies Rashod Berry and Jake Burt show any sort of promise.

Relying on mostly unproven players to bolster a position that desperately needs it could be a tricky proposition for New England, but the bright side is, the Patriots have nowhere to go but up at tight end. I'm hoping for a spirited competition in training camp and preseason this year, as any of these players could wind up winning jobs.

