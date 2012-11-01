Patriots Positional Coaches Interview Transcripts

OFFENSIVE POSITIONAL COACHES

RUNNING BACKS COACH IVAN FEARS

(On not having Kevin Faulk, who was so strong in pass protection and whether this year's group is improving in that area)

"Sure. I mean, the guys have done a good job with it so far. Everybody has got to pass protect, I don't care who it is. Danny [Woodhead] is probably our most experienced guy back there are figuring out what's going to happen. But Shane [Vereen] and Rid [Stevan Ridley], they've all got to do a good job. We can't play without having a guy be able to pass protect for us. That's an important aspect of their job. All of them work at it in the drills and in the meetings and figuring out what we expect our opponent to do to us, and then they've got to get out there and see it. They've got to anticipate it and be able t pick it up. Kevin was great at anticipating it – figuring out what these guys were going to do. Danny is probably the best at that right now, but the other guys are doing a good job of figuring it out."

(On if receiving out of the backfield is a work in progress)

"I think every week is different. You work at it all the time and try to get our guys in positions where Brady can find them. The guys can catch the ball; that's not the problem. But they've got to get open and they've got to get out when they're supposed to get out, and that requires then first making the decision on whether they have blitz pickup, then getting out, running the pattern and beating the guy one on one or beating the zone and finding a spot to be open. Kevin was really, really good at that and the other guys are learning that. That's something you've got to have a feel for, you've got to see. And we work hard at that and I think that's something that we'll continue to work on. But every week is different. Every opponent is different and the looks that they're going to give the guys and what the guys have got to try to figure out how to win against."

(On the makeup of Stevan Ridley that could make him a great NFL running back)

"They biggest thing about Stevan is that he's very passionate about the game. Stevan loves to play and I think that's his first and biggest asset. There's no doubt – on a game day, he is there. He is mentally in the right frame of mind to play the game. I think as long as he's got that kind of passion for the game, he's going to do the little things that he needs to do to be physically ready to play the game. So he's maturing. He was a young guy when he came in and he's figuring it out. He's figuring out how to be a professional athlete. He's figuring out what it takes to be a professional athlete. That's what you like to have."

TIGHT ENDS COACH GEORGE GODSEY

(On the tight ends group)

"I think all of those guys in that room area really true professionals. I think they put in the time that's needed in this sport to be successful. If you're just going to put [in] the normal time that's on the calendar or on your schedule that you're given, you're not going to be as good as I think we want or as good as they want. I think all the guys in that room really put in extra time physically, mentally and preparing for the game."

(On what makes Michael Hoomanawanui who he is)

"They each have their own niche. Mike isn't as outspoken as some of the other guys in the room. But he's defiantly a good note taker and I think he understands his responsibilities and I'm proud of how he's taken his role. The more he can do, the better off we'll be and I think that's how he's looking at it, too."

(On what he teaches the tight ends and how receptive they are)

"I think as an offensive staff, there are a lot of points that go into each particular play that applies to each one of them differently. I think whether it's in the passing game when we go over routes as a whole with Josh [McDaniels], or when we get individually with myself or likewise in the running game with Dante [Scarnecchia], they each have different roles – Aaron [Hernandez], Rob [Gronkowski], Daniel [Fells], Mike [Hoomanawanui] – and they're different players. So it's trying to get those guys as prepared as possible for what their particular role is, and not the big picture of maybe a play that they won't be playing in."

(On how professional Rob Gronkowski is, despite his fun-loving attitude)

"I couldn't ask for more from those guys from a professional aspect. Those guys are here a good majority of the day; it's not just check in and check out. They do a good job of accepting their role of putting the time in and doing what it takes to be successful at that role. There are times when each one of those guys are out in a receiver position. There are times when they're in line at the point of attack tight end. There are times when they're in the backfield. There are times when they're motioning. So, it's not just the typical tight end role, so I think it takes a little bit more time than coming in here, grabbing you sheets of paper, checking in and checking out. I think those guys have done what we've asked as far as putting the time in."

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH CHAD O'SHEA

(On Brandon Lloyd's play against St. Louis)

"I thought Brandon did a good job vs. the Rams. He worked extremely hard in practice, did a good job in preparation and that resulted in good execution in the game. That's really what's he done throughout the entire year. He's worked very closely with Tom [Brady] to try to be on the same page. Those two have spent extra time together and have really worked hard and try to execute the game plan that the coaches have asked them."

(On his concerns about Brandon Lloyd bouncing back after hurting his shoulder)

"I don't have any concerns about Brandon bouncing back. This time of year, all players have injuries that they go through. I think that's true for a lot of our roster and it's true for a lot of our opponents. As far as him bouncing back and doing a good job, I have no questions he'll do that. He works extremely hard at what he does. I'm really happy with how he works."

(On his thoughts on the way the receiving corps performed in the first half of the season)

"Just as all facets of our team and our offense, there are areas that we definitely have to make improvements in. That's what's great about having a bye week is the opportunity to kind of address some of the things that we need to improve on, really make those points of emphasis clear to our team and to move forward. The one thing our team has done a great job of, whether it's the receivers or any other positions, is they've really taken the coaching and really handled that really well and responded well to that."

OFFENSIVE LINE/ASSISTANT HEAD COACH DANTE SCARNECCHIA