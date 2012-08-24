Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Apr 08 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

Patriots Postgame Quotes - 8/24/2012

Aug 24, 2012 at 02:15 PM
New England Patriots

QB TOM BRADY

  • (Opening statement)*
    We obviously got off to a slow start, but we played a little bit better in the second half. We really just need to string together four quarters in a row to beat good teams on the road. We certainly have a lot of work to do."
  • (On having confidence in the offense)*
    "I sure do; I've got confidence in everybody. It's just a matter of us getting out there and playing together. There's too many times when we are one step forward and two steps back. When you're not in a rhythm offensively, it's hard to produce a lot of points. And, you know, we just weren't in a great rhythm obviously in the first half."

(On RB Stevan Ridley)
"He's been a strong runner since the day he came in here, and he's continued to do that. When he gets the opportunity, it seems like he's doing a great job, so that was great to see."

  • (On the scoring drive in the third quarter)*
    "It was a little bit better. We got off to a good start running the ball, hit a nice play to Aaron [Hernandez] up the sideline, had another good run play by Stevan, and then a nice touchdown to [Rob Gronkowski]. It was a good drive. Those are the ones we need; we need to put those together consistently. Series after series, quarter after quarter, that's how you string together good games.]

(On offensive rhythm)
"That's all about being on the same page and everyone doing their job, so I think that's important. When you put together a good play, you've got to put together another good play on top of that. You can't score points unless you do things well consistently, unless you have a big play, and we didn't really have any big plays tonight. Big plays make up for a lot of mistakes, but if you don't make big plays, then you got to kind of drive the ball methodically down the field and you can't afford errors. If you get errors, you can't put together a scoring drive. It's something we have to continue to focus on, and it's got to be a focus in practice and in our next game against the Giants."

  • (On RB Jeff Demps)*
    "He got quite a bit of opportunity tonight. Coach [Belichick] put him in a position to make some plays out there, both in the return game and at running back. It's pretty amazing to go from what you trained for for the last six or eight months in his life, and [then] come in here and put pads on and do the same thing. It's really a credit to his hard work and his mental toughness."

(On his interception)
"I held on to the ball too long. Brandon [Lloyd] was starting to work away from the coverage; they just got me as I was throwing the ball. You have to eliminate those throws, and try to eliminate all turnovers."

WR BRANDON LLOYD

  • (On New England's performance)*
    "We've got a lot of work to do in being consistent and putting drives together to get the ball into the end zone."

(On if he is progressing as expected this preseason)
"We are developing as an offense and we're trying to integrate as much of the running game and pass catchers as possible, but I think what it is coming down to is that we all need to make plays and be more consistent out there on the football field."

RB JEFF DEMPS

  • (On his first game)*
    "I thought I'd be on some [kick return] tonight. For me to get in on offense and take a couple reps, it felt pretty good."

(On his comfort level within the offense)
"So far it's going pretty good. I'm still learning the system and I still have a long way to go, but I knew some of the run plays and a couple of the pass plays so, I was able to get in and do a few."

(On his conditioning level)
"Again, it's a long way to go; I just jumped back into it. I have a lot of work to do and a long way to go on the football field."

  • (On whether he expects more playing time in the final preseason game)*
    "I'm not sure. As far as right now, I'm staying back [and] learning from the older guys. Whenever they call my number, I'll be ready."

RB STEVAN RIDLEY

(On offensive rhythm)
"It's there when it's there and then sometimes it's not. That's just the game of football. I have an offensive line that's up there working hard, and, as an offense, we've got some things that we need to improve on. Overall, as a whole, we've got some work to do, and that's what the preseason is for."

(On picking up the blitz)
"I missed one, but I wouldn't say it really gave me trouble. I'll go and look at the film on that tomorrow and I'm sure Coach [Belichick] will have something to say on that. I have to improve on that. I'm going to critique myself and try not to repeat the same things"

(On his performance)
"I had an offensive line that was battling out there, two fullbacks that were leading [and] trying to create some holes. I just hit it. When I see green grass, I'm trying to get out of there. I'm not the fastest guy in the world but I'm trying to get as many yards as I can."

(On improving)
"That's what separates the wins and losses. We lost the game by just that much. It's the small things. We're going to have to play better football all around. We're going to have to work on the small things and get those right so that we can be the football team we need to be later on in the year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

Draft Spotlight: Does three-round NFL.com mock fill the right Patriots needs?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising