Patriots preseason home opener vs. Tampa Bay is most watched program for second straight week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium to make their 2013 home debut on Aug. 16 and earned a 25-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second game of the preseason.

The team's home opener was broadcast nationally on FOX at 8 p.m., with Kenny Albert calling play-by-play, Daryl Johnston providing color and Tony Siragusa reporting from the sideline. FOX's broadcast finished as the top program in the Boston market for the week of Aug. 12, delivering a 14.7 household rating with an average of 455,200 total viewers.

Friday night marked the second straight week that a Patriots preseason game has finished on top of the local ratings. New England's Aug. 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles took home top ratings for the week of Aug. 6 with a 14.4 household rating and an average of 494,700 viewers.

FOX's national broadcast peaked at 8:45 p.m. on Friday night with 579,200 viewers and a household rating of 17.9, marking a 5.9% increase from last week's contest at Philadelphia, which peaked at 9 p.m. with a 16.9 household rating.