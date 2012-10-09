Patriots RB Kevin Faulk Announces Retirement

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk announced his retirement today, closing his 13-year career as one of the most productive Patriots players in the team's history.

"Kevin Faulk helped define the way an entire generation of Patriots fans have come to view and appreciate our brand of football," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He worked so hard to get better every year. He was always one of the first to arrive in the building and among the last to leave. His work ethic, enthusiasm for the game and clutch performances, especially on third down, earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and fans alike. He retires a Patriot whose career will always be celebrated for helping deliver three Super Bowl Championships to New England."

Faulk, 35, has filled various roles since joining the team in 1999 as a second-round pick (46th overall) out of LSU. He is the Patriots all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098) and is the Patriots' all-time leading return specialist, totaling 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards).

He ranks fifth in Patriots history in rushing yards (3,607), fifth in receptions (431), eleventh in pass receiving yards (3,701) and sixth in total punt return yards (943). Faulk recorded the longest non-touchdown kickoff return in team history when he covered 95 yards on a return against the New York Jets (11/15/99).

For his career, he has played in 161 games and has accumulated 3,607 yards rushing on 864 attempts for a 4.2-yard average with 16 touchdowns, caught 431 passes for 3,701 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, returned 182 kicks for 4,098 yards and two touchdowns and returned 101 punts for 943 yards.