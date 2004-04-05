Patriots re-sign Cloud

The 5-10, 205-pound Cloud played in five games with one start for New England in 2003. He finished the season with 27 carries for 118 yards and a team high five rushing touchdowns. After sitting out the first four games of the season with an NFL suspension, Cloud burst on the scene in his career with the Patriots with seven carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns in his debut in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.