Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

Mapu, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 76th overall pick out of Sacramento State. The 6-foot-3, 216-pounder played in 41 games during his four collegiate seasons and finished with 165 total tackles, seven interceptions, 15 passes defensed and one forced fumble. Last season, he was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 76 total tackles and two interceptions.

Hayes, 25, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 31, 2022 after originally being signed to the practice squad on Dec. 27. He was released by the Patriots on Feb. 15, 2023 and re-signed on May 9, 2023. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder played in the final two games of the year for New England last year and had 3 total tackles. Hayes spent time with Carolina in 2022 on the practice squad and the 53-man roster and played in five games, finishing with 3 total tackles. He has spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2021-22) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Appalachian State with Jacksonville in 2019. Overall, he has played in 13 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. Hayes also played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions last spring after joining the team as a ninth-round draft pick. He had 33 total tackles and one interception with the Stallions.