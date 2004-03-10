Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Patriots re-sign RB Kevin Faulk

The Patriots announced the signing of unrestricted free agent running back Kevin Faulk today. Terms of the signing were not disclosed.

Mar 10, 2004 at 08:41 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced the signing of unrestricted free agent running back Kevin Faulk today. Terms of the signing were not disclosed.

Faulk, 28, was a key contributor to the success of the Patriots in 2003, finishing second on the team in rushing and receiving. He started eight of 15 games for the Patriots and carried the ball 178 times for 638 yards, second only to Antowain Smith's 182 carries for 642 yards. Both totals represented career highs for the five-year veteran. He also added 48 receptions for 440 yards. Only Deion Branch, who led the team with 57 receptions, had more.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 202-pound running back was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft, 46th overall, out of Louisiana State. For the past five seasons, he has been one of the most versatile and productive players on the team. He already owns franchise records with 3,353 return yards on 146 career kickoff returns and is second in franchise history with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. During his career, he has started 20 of 72 games and has rushed for 1,875 yards and eight touchdowns on 502 carries. He also has 178 career receptions for 1,571 yards and seven touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

