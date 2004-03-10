Patriots re-sign RB Kevin Faulk

Faulk, 28, was a key contributor to the success of the Patriots in 2003, finishing second on the team in rushing and receiving. He started eight of 15 games for the Patriots and carried the ball 178 times for 638 yards, second only to Antowain Smith's 182 carries for 642 yards. Both totals represented career highs for the five-year veteran. He also added 48 receptions for 440 yards. Only Deion Branch, who led the team with 57 receptions, had more.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 202-pound running back was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 1999 NFL draft, 46th overall, out of Louisiana State. For the past five seasons, he has been one of the most versatile and productive players on the team. He already owns franchise records with 3,353 return yards on 146 career kickoff returns and is second in franchise history with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. During his career, he has started 20 of 72 games and has rushed for 1,875 yards and eight touchdowns on 502 carries. He also has 178 career receptions for 1,571 yards and seven touchdowns.