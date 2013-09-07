Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots re-sign RB Leon Washington; Sign OL Josh Kline to 53-man roster

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB Leon Washington and signed OL Josh Kline to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition the Patriots released DL A.J. Francis and signed OL Braxston Cave to the practice squad.

Sep 07, 2013
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB Leon Washington and signed OL Josh Kline to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In addition the Patriots released DL A.J. Francis and signed OL Braxston Cave to the practice squad.

Washington, 30, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on March 14, 2013, and released on Sept. 1, 2013. The 5-foot-8, 192-pounder is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2006-09) and the Seattle Seahawks (2010-12). The 5-foot-8, 203 pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round (117th pick overall) draft choice by the Jets out of Florida State in 2006. He was traded by the Jets to the Seahawks on April 24, 2010, for a 2010 fifth-round draft choice. Washington was released by Seattle on March 12, 2013.

Washington shares the NFL record with Josh Cribbs with eight career kickoff returns for touchdowns. He also tied an NFL record when he returned two kicks for a touchdown in a game against San Diego in 2010. Washington earned Pro Bowl honors in 2008 and 2012 and All-Pro honors in 2007, 2008 and 2010.

Washington has played in 103 NFL games with 14 starts and has registered 473 rushing attempts for 2,213 yards and 16 touchdowns, 146 receptions for 1,127 yards and two touchdowns. He has also returned 168 punts for 1,668 yards and 244 kickoffs for 6,315 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kline, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Kent State on May 3, 2013 and was released on Sept. 2, 2013 before being re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder saw action at right guard, right tackle and on special teams during his college career at Kent State. He earned second-team All-MAC honors as a senior in 2012.

Cave, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots from Cleveland on Sept. 1, 2013, and released on Sept. 5, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder was originally signed by Cleveland as a rookie free agent out of Notre Dame on April 30, 2013. He was released by Cleveland on Aug. 30, 2013. Cave played in 48 games for Notre Dame, including 35 starts at center. He also served as the team's long snapper.

Francis, 23, was claimed off waivers from Miami on Sept 1, 2013. He was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent out of Maryland on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot, 316-pounder was released by Miami on Aug. 31. He was a four-year letterman at Maryland and recorded 149 total tackles, 9 1/2 sacks and three blocked kicks.

