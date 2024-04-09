Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Dugger, 28, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with New England after joining the team as a second-round draft pick (37th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne. The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder has played in 61 regular season games with 52 starts and has accumulated 319 total tackles, 2½ sacks, 9 interceptions with two returned for touchdowns, 20 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. In 2022, Dugger had three defensive touchdowns with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and one fumble returned for a touchdown. Last season, Dugger started in all 17 games and finished with a career-high 107 total tackles, 1½ sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.