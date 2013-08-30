Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Patriots release 10 players

The New England Patriots announced that they have released 10 players today.

Aug 30, 2013 at 04:14 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released 10 players today. The Patriots released five veteran players: TE Jake Ballard, DE Marcus Benard, TE Daniel Fells, WR Johnathan Haggerty and LB Mike Rivera. The Patriots released one first-year players: and OL Luke Patterson. The Patriots released four rookie free agents: FB Ben Bartholomew, DL Gilbert Peña, OL Matt Stankiewitch and DL Scott Vallone.

VETERANS RELEASED
Ballard, 24, was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Patriots from the New York Giants on June 12, 2012. Ballard spent the entire 2012 season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List with a knee injury that was sustained in Super Bowl XLVI. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Ohio State by signing with the New York Giants on April 25, 2010. After spending his first season rotating between the practice squad and the active roster for the Giants, Ballard played in 14 games with 13 starts in the regular season in 2011 and caught 38 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all four postseason games, including Super Bowl XLVI against the Patriots, and finished with five receptions for 43 yards. Ballard caught two passes for 10 yards in the Super Bowl. He was released by the Giants on June 11, 2012.

Benard, 28, was originally signed by the Patriots on Jan. 24, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Benard originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of Jackson State in 2009. He has played in 25 NFL games with two starts and has registered 39 total tackles, 11½ sacks and two passes defensed. Benard began last season on the reserve/non-football injury list and was then released by Cleveland on Oct. 10.

Fells, 29, originally joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2012. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with Atlanta (2006), St. Louis (2008-10), Denver (2011) and the Patriots (2012). He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Atlanta in 2006 out of UC-Davis. Fells has played in 71 NFL games with 30 starts and has totaled 92 receptions for 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, Fells played in 13 games with four starts and caught four passes for 85 yards. Fells made the 53-man roster as a rookie with the Falcons but was inactive for all 16 games in 2006. He spent the entire 2007 season on the practice squad of the Oakland Raiders after being released by Atlanta prior to the start of the regular season. Fells began the 2008 season on the Tampa Bay practice squad before being signed to the St. Louis 53-man roster. Following three seasons with the Rams, Fells signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent in 2011.

Haggerty, 25, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 1, 2013. He was originally signed by Cleveland as a rookie free agent out of Southwestern Oklahoma on April 30, 2010. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve. He was released by Cleveland at the end of the 2011 training camp and spent part of the 2011 season on the Chicago practice squad. Haggerty was a four-year letterman in college, totaling 173 receptions for 2,726 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Rivera, 27, made the Patriots 53-man roster out of training camp last year and played in the first two games of the season before being released on Sept. 19. He was signed by Miami on Sept. 25 and played in one game for the Dolphins before being released on Oct. 3 and re-signed to the Patriots 53-man roster on Oct, 31. Rivera originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Kansas by signing with the Chicago Bears in 2009. After being released by Chicago, Rivera was signed by Tennessee to the practice squad. He was released by Tennessee after training camp in 2010 and joined Green Bay's practice squad before being signed by Miami to the 53-man roster late in the season. Rivera spent most of the 2011 season on the Patriots' practice squad after being released by Miami following training camp.

FIRST-YEAR PLAYER RELEASED

Patterson, 25, was signed by the Patriots on August 2, 2013. He was originally signed by Kansas City as rookie free agent out of Texas A&M on July 27, 2011. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, spent parts of the last two seasons on the Chiefs' practice squad. Patterson was a defensive lineman during his college career.

2013 ROOKIE FREE AGENTS RELEASED

Bartholomew, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Tennessee on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, played in 31 games with 13 starts during his career at Tennessee.

Peña, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Aug. 28, 2013. He was originally signed by Green Bay as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi on May 10, 2013 and was released by the Packers on Aug. 25, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder, was a two-year letterman at Mississippi, who played in 23 games with six starts and finished his career with 45 tackles (19 solos) and two sacks. Peña took four years off after high school to help provide for his family before beginning his college career at ASA College in New York for two seasons before earning a scholarship to Mississippi for his final two college seasons.

Stankiewitch, 23, originally signed with the New England as a rookie free agent out of Penn State on May 3, 2013 and was released on July 25, 2013. He was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 5, 2013. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, started all 25 games at center as a junior and senior at Penn State.

Vallone, 23, was originally signed by the Patriots on August 1, 2013. He was released on Aug. 19 and re-signed by the patriots on Aug. 26. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder, was a four-year starter at defensive tackle for Rutgers. During his four-years as a starter, Vallone recorded 195 total tackles and 8 1/2 sacks.

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/4

Patriots Defense Continues to Bring the Fight

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/4: "We need to be more productive offensively"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
