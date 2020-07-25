Official website of the New England Patriots

Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 05:04 PM

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins. Pipkins was signed by New England on Feb. 11, 2020.

Pipkins, 26, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with Green Bay (2017), Indianapolis (2018), Detroit (2018) and Cleveland (2018). The 6-foot, 196-pounder went to training camp with the Browns in 2019 and was released on Aug. 31.

Pipkins originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Oklahoma State in 2017. He appeared in 12 games with one start as a rookie and finished with 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams tackle for the Packers. Pipkins played in three games in 2018 with two teams and totaled nine tackles. He was traded by Green Bay to Indianapolis Aug. 26, 2018, and spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster. He played in one game for the Colts before being waived and claimed off waivers by Detroit. He was released by the Lions after appearing in two games and spent the final six weeks of the season on the Browns practice squad.

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.
Safety Kyle Dugger (23) from Lenior-Rhyne University.
news

Patriots Sign Second-Round Draft Pick DB Kyle Dugger

 Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick DB Kyle Dugger.
TE Dalton Keene
news

Patriots Sign Third Round Draft Pick TE Dalton Keene

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft pick TE Dalton Keene.
Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections
news

Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft picks LB Anfernee Jennings and TE Devin Asiasi, sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu and seventh-round draft pick OL Dustin Woodard.
Patriots sign four 2020 NFL Draft selections
news

Patriots sign four 2020 NFL Draft selections

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of second-round draft pick LB Josh Uche, fifth-round draft pick K Justin Rohrwasser and sixth-round draft picks OL Justin Herron and LB Cassh Maluia.
Patriots Sign 15 Rookie Free Agents
news

Patriots Sign 15 Rookie Free Agents

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 15 rookie free agents.
Patriots formally announce the signing of eight veteran free agents
news

Patriots formally announce the signing of eight veteran free agents

The New England Patriots formally announced today the signing of eight veteran free agents.
Patriots fullback James Develin retires
news

Patriots fullback James Develin retires

New England Patriots fullback James Develin announced his retirement today.
Patriots release DL Keionta Davis and DB Obi Melifonwu
news

Patriots release DL Keionta Davis and DB Obi Melifonwu

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Keointa Davis and DB Obi Melifonwu.
Patriots trade TE Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay 
news

Patriots trade TE Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay 

The Patriots announced that they have traded TE Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DL Adam Butler
news

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DL Adam Butler

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent DL Adam Butler.

