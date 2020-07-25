Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

Pipkins originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Oklahoma State in 2017. He appeared in 12 games with one start as a rookie and finished with 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams tackle for the Packers. Pipkins played in three games in 2018 with two teams and totaled nine tackles. He was traded by Green Bay to Indianapolis Aug. 26, 2018, and spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster. He played in one game for the Colts before being waived and claimed off waivers by Detroit. He was released by the Lions after appearing in two games and spent the final six weeks of the season on the Browns practice squad.