Patriots release five players

The New England Patriots released WR Jeremy Ebert, FB Tony Fiammetta, TE Brad Herman, DL Tracy Robertson and DB Malcolm Williams today.

Apr 29, 2013 at 07:00 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released WR Jeremy Ebert, FB Tony Fiammetta, TE Brad Herman, DL Tracy Robertson and DB Malcolm Williams today.

Ebert, 23, was originally selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Northwestern with the 235th selection overall. The six-foot, 195-pounder, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2012 and spent one week on the Philadelphia practice squad in early September before being re-signed to the New England practice squad on Nov. 28.

Fiammetta, 26, was signed by New England as a free agent on March 20, 2012 but spent the entire 2012 season on the Exempt/Reserve List. The 6-foot, 250-pounder, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Carolina (2009-10) and Dallas (2011). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (128th overall) by Carolina in 2009 out of Syracuse. After being waived by Carolina prior to the start of the 2011 season, he was claimed by off waivers and awarded to Dallas. Fiammetta has played in 34 NFL games with 17 starts and has 11 rushing attempts for 26 yards and eight receptions for 73 yards.

Herman, 23, originally joined New England as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2012 out of Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder, spent the entire 2012 season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.

Robertson, 23, was signed to the New England practice squad on Jan. 1, 2013. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Baylor in 2012. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder was released by the Texans on July 29 and signed with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 1. He was released by the Lions at the end of training camp on Aug. 31 and was out of football until being signed to the New England practice squad.

Williams, 24, has rotated between the 53-man roster and the practice squad over the last two seasons after originally joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick (219th overall) out of Texas Christian in 2011. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, has played in four regular season NFL games and three postseason games. Last season, Williams played in two games and compiled two special teams tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

