Patriots release LB Bobby Carpenter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have released LB Bobby Carpenter.
Carpenter, 29, was re-signed by the Patriots on Oct. 3 after being released following training camp on Sept. 1. He played in four games for the Patriots, mostly on special teams, and finished with two special teams tackles. Carpenter originally joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Detroit on April 5, 2012.
The 6-2, 250-pounder was originally drafted in the first round (18th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by Dallas out of Ohio State. He played for Dallas (2006-09), Miami (2010) and Detroit (2010-11) before joining the Patriots.