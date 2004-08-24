Patriots release McCrary

McCrary, 31, signed with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 24, 2003. The 6-foot, 247-pound fullback started three of six games for the Patriots in 2003 before being sidelined by a season-ending leg injury. In two preseason games this year, McCrary had two carries for 15 yards and one reception for four yards.

The Naples, Fla. native was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Mississippi State in 1995. He signed with the San Diego Chargers in 1999 and started 55 of 63 games over the next four seasons. In seven NFL seasons, McCrary has 105 career receptions for 598 yards and six touchdowns. He has also gained 31 yards rushing and scored one touchdown on 25 career carries.