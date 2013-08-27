Patriots release rookies TE Evan Landi and DL Anthony Rashad White

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Evan Landi and DL Anthony Rashad White to meet the NFL-mandatory 75-man roster limit.

Landi, 23, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 13, 2013. He originally was signed by Tampa Bay as a rookie free agent out of South Florida on April 29, 2013, but was released on June 4, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 236-pounder, played in 46 games at South Florida with 26 starts and finished his career with 72 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Landi played receiver and quarterback as well during his college career.