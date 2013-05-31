Patriots release two

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released veteran OL Tyronne Green and rookie free agent TJ Moe Today.
Green, 27, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on May 13, 2013. He is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the San Diego Chargers (2009-12) after joining the team as fourth-round (133rd overall) draft pick out of Auburn in 2009. The 6-foot-2, 316-pounder, has played in 41 NFL games with 28 starts at both guard positions. Last season in San Diego, Green started 13 games at left guard.
Moe, 22, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 3, 2013, out of Missouri. The 6-0, 200-pounder played in 48 games over his four seasons at Missouri, totaling 188 receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns.