 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 29 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 05 - 11:55 AM

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Combine Takeaways Through Three Days in Indy, Ranking the QBs

Throwback Photos: Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Draft Countdown: Mike & Evan Talk Best Position Fits in the Draft with ESPN's Matt Miller

Patriots Unfiltered: Latest from the NFL Combine, NFLPA Player Survey on NFL Facilities

Jerod Mayo Highlights the Patriots Offseason Strategy | NFL Combine Day 2 Recap

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the NFL Combine with ESPN's Jordan Reid

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 2/28: "Every year we're going for bigger, faster, stronger players"

Top Takeaways from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Jerod Mayo on the Early Stages of the Patriots Offseason | NFL Combine

NFL Combine Day 1 Recap: Breaking Down Eliot Wolf's Availability in Indianapolis

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Unfiltered 2/27: NFL Combine Kicks Off, Eliot Wolf Interview, Potential Trades

EXCLUSIVE: Eliot Wolf Talks 3rd Overall Draft Pick & Patriots Free Agency | NFL Combine

Eliot Wolf 2/27: "It's a really good year for quarterbacks"

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 | Mike & Evan Select Marvin Harrison Jr. and Drake Maye

Patriots release WR LaQuan Williams

The Patriots have announced that they have released WR LaQuan Williams.

Nov 14, 2013 at 11:26 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-20131112-williams.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have released WR LaQuan Williams. Williams was signed by the Patriots on Nov. 5.

Williams, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot, 195-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Ravens out of Maryland in 2011. Williams was released by Baltimore on Sept. 6, 2013. He played in 23 NFL games over the last two seasons and finished with four receptions for 46 yards and nine special teams tackles. Last season, Williams played in 11 games and finished with five special teams tackles before being placed on injured reserve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

Top Takeaways from Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Eliot Wolf Discusses the Upcoming Offseason with Patriots.com at the NFL Combine 

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats pass on QB?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down Day 3 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also try a taste of Indianapolis with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's Steakhouse.

Christian Gonzalez 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Workout

Watch highlights of New England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out position drills, the 40-yard dash and more from the Patriots 2023 first-round draft pick.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Mike & Evan Talk Best Position Fits in the Draft with ESPN's Matt Miller

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Matt Miller to talk options for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Miller discuss the best prospects that could be available for the New England Patriots, including Georgia TE Brock Bowers and S Javon Bullard, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU WR Malik Nabers.

Schrager's Nos. 4, 3 on his top prospects entering 2024 combine

NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares his Nos. 4, 3 on his top prospects entering the 2024 combine.

Steve Smith Sr. names his top 5 WRs heading into 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr. names his top 5 wide receivers heading into the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

What stands out to you on Daniel Jeremiah's top 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" shares what stands out to you on NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's top 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising