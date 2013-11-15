Patriots release WR LaQuan Williams

Williams, 25, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot, 195-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Ravens out of Maryland in 2011. Williams was released by Baltimore on Sept. 6, 2013. He played in 23 NFL games over the last two seasons and finished with four receptions for 46 yards and nine special teams tackles. Last season, Williams played in 11 games and finished with five special teams tackles before being placed on injured reserve.