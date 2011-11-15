Patriots return home to face the Chiefs on Monday night

SERIES HISTORY**

The Patriots and Chiefs will renew acquaintances for the 32nd time overall and for the first time since New England beat the Chiefs, 17-10, in the 2008 season-opener. Kansas City holds a 16-12-3 edge against New England.

This week's game marks Kansas City's third visit to Gillette Stadium. The first time was in 2002 with the Patriots holding home-field advantage with a 41-38 overtime victory.

The Patriots and Chiefs will meet on Monday Night Football for the third time. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Chiefs on Monday night with a 30-24 win on Dec. 4, 2000 at Foxboro Stadium and a 27-19 win on Nov. 22, 2004 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The two teams played twice a year from 1960 until the 1970 merger.

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Tom Brady is slated to start against Kansas City for the fifth time in his career.

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Home Record, 9-6-2

- Record in Foxborough, 6-2-0

- Schaefer/Sullivan/Foxboro Stadium, 4-2-0

- Gillette Stadium, 2-0-0

- Record in Boston, 3-4-2

Away Record, 3-10-1

- Record in Kansas City, 2-8-1

- Municipal Stadium, 1-4-1

- Arrowhead Stadium, 1-4-0

- Record in Dallas (Cotton Bowl), 1-2-0

Patriots vs. Chiefs since 1970 AFL-NFL merger, 7-7-0

Largest Margin of Victory, 30 pts (10/11/98)

Largest Margin of Defeat, 34 points (12/11/60)

PATRIOTS ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The New England Patriots are 20-22 all-time on Monday Night Football, including 13-5 under head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots were 2-0 in 2010 on Monday Night Football, following a 41-14 win at Miami on Oct.4 and a 45-3 win vs. NY Jets on Dec. 6 and 1-0 in 2011 following a 38-24 victory at Miami (9/12) in the season-opener. The Patriots are 9-8 in home Monday Night Football games and 11-14 on the road. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football following a 30-24 win on Dec. 4, 2000 at Foxboro Stadium and a 27-19 win at Kansas City on Nov. 22, 2004.

BRADY ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

QB Tom Brady owns an 11-4 record when playing on Monday Night Football. His best statistical performance on Monday Night Football in the 2011 season-opener when he completed 32-of-48 pass attempts for 517 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown pass to Wes Welker in the win at Miami (9/12). Brady has thrown three or more touchdowns in a Monday Night game eight times, including three four-touchdown performances. He has thrown four touchdowns in his last two Monday Night games. He had four in a 31-7 win at Minnesota (10/30/06), four in a 45-3 win vs. NY Jets (12/6/10) and four in a 38-24 win at Miami (9/12/11).

PATRIOTS VS. KANSAS CITY ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

This week's game will be the third time that the Patriots and Chiefs have played on Monday Night Football.

BILL BELICHICK ON MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Bill Belichick is 14-8 all-time on Monday Night Football, including 13-5 as head coach of the Patriots. He is 2-0 vs. Kansas City on Monday Night Football with the Patriots.

PATRIOTS AGAINST THE AFC WEST

The Patriots are 67-73-6 all-time against AFC West opponents, including 14-10 against the AFC West under head coach Bill Belichick in the regular season and 17-11 overall. The Patriots are 2-0 so far in 2011 against the AFC West following a 35-21 win vs. San Diego on Sept. 18 at Gillette Stadium and a 31-19 win at Oakland on Oct. 2. The Patriots will play at Denver on Dec. 18.

CONNECTIONS

New England Ties

Kansas City Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel held the same position under Bill Belichick in New England for four seasons (2001-04) where he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl rings. In 2003, he was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. Crennel also served as the defensive line coach for New England from 1993-96.

Kansas City GM Scott Pioli served in the New England front office as the Vice President of Player Personnel from 2000-08.

Rookie FB Shane Bannon went to Yale University and was the first Yale player to be drafted in the NFL since 2004.

Offensive coordinator Bill Muir was an offensive line coach for the Patriots from 1982-84. Gary Gibbs, linebackers coach, attended training camp with the Patriots in 1975.

Kansas City defensive line coach Anthony Pleasant played on the defensive line for the New England Patriots from 2001-03. Pleasant recorded 10.0 sacks in 37 games during his career with New England.

Otis Smith, defensive quality control, played cornerback for the Patriots in 1996 and then rejoined the team from 2000-02. In 2006, Smith had a NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship with the Patriots. Smith had 10 interceptions during his career with the Patriots, returning two for touchdowns.

Former Patriots

Chiefs QB Matt Cassel was drafted by the Patriots in the 7th round of the 2005 draft, despite never starting a game at USC, and became the starter for the Patriots after Tom Brady suffered a season ending injury in 2008. Cassel threw for 3,693 yards and rushed for 270 more. The quarterback passed for 21 touchdowns and compiled a passing rating of 89.4 while only throwing 11 interceptions. He led the Patriots to 11-5 record, narrowly missing the playoffs, and was traded to the Chiefs during the off season.

T Ryan O'Callaghan was drafted by the Patriots in the 5th round of the 2006 drafted and played in 25 games with six starts from 2007 through 2008.

Former Chiefs

G Brian Waters played with the Chiefs from 2000-10 and was a Pro Bowl selection for five seasons ('04-'06, '08, and '10). Waters won AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 2004, following a game where the Chiefs rushed for eight touchdowns. He is the only offensive lineman to be honored with the award in either conference.

Former Teammates

DT Shuan Ellis and TE Anthony Becht were teammates from 2002-04 with the New York Jets. S Jon McGraw played on the defensive side of the ball with Ellis from 2002-04.

LB Rob Ninkovich and WR Terrance Copper spent time together during Ninkovich's two stints with the New Orleans Saints. Copper was with the organization from 2006-08 while Ninkovich spent parts of 2006 and 2008 with the team.

Ninkovich and CB Travis Daniels were teammates during the 2007 season at the Dolphins.

WR Wes Welker also played with Daniels in Miami from 2005-06.

DE Mark Anderson teamed up with RB Thomas Jones during the 2007 season with the Chicago Bears.

Anderson played with LS Thomas Gafford during the 2008 season with the Bears.

WR Deion Branch played with Gafford, a practice squad player for Seattle, for the 2007 season with the Seahawks.

S James Ihedigbo played three seasons with Jones in New York, 2007-09.

RB Danny Woodhead also played with Jones and teammate Ihedigbo in New York from 2008-09.

DB Kyle Arrington played a portion of the 2009 season with TE Leonard Pope with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LB Tracy White played with WR Jerheme Urban in Seattle from 2003-04.

White played with fellow LB Andy Studebaker with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

BY THE NUMBERS

2

The number of interceptions by Vince Wilfork in 2011. Anthony Pleasant (2001) is the only other Patriots defensive lineman to record two interceptions in the same season.

2

The number of consecutive weeks that the Patriots have recovered a muffed punt.

5

The number of interceptions by Kyle Arrington to give him a share of the NFL lead.

7.20

The number of receptions that Wes Welker is averaging during his Patriots career with 504 receptions in 70 games, best in franchise history.

8

The number of touchdown catches by TE Rob Gronkowski in 2011. The NFL record for a tight end is 13.

9

The number of sacks by Andre Carter in 2011 after he set a franchise record with 4.5 at the Jets (11/13).

10

The number of career 100-yard receiving games by Deion Branch after he finished with 8 receptions for 129 yards in the win vs. San Diego (9/18).

18

The number of touchdown receptions by Rob Gronkowski since 2010, the most among all NFL tight ends.

19

The number of 10-tackle games by LB Jerod Mayo after he finished with a team-high 11 total tackles vs. San Diego (9/18).

34

The number of consecutive fourth quarter field goals by Stephen Gostkowski, the most since the statistic began to be tracked in 1991.

72

The number of receptions by Welker in the first nine games, which gives him a pace to finish with 128, which would be the second most in NFL history.

622

The number of total yards by the Patriots in the win at Miami in the season opener, a franchise record. The previous best was 619 yards vs. Tennessee (10/18/09).

1,006

The number of receiving yards by Wes Welker after nine games. A player has reached 1,000 yards receiving in nine games eight times in NFL history.

TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS

1

The number of NFL quarterbacks who followed a 500-yard performance with a 400-yard performance after Brady had back-to-back games with 517 yards and 423 yards.

2

Brady joins Drew Brees (2011) as the only players to reach 3,000 yards in the first nine games of the season. Brady (3,032) has the most yards ever through the first nine games of the year

4

The number of times that Brady has thrown a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of the game to turn a deficit into a Patriots win after a final-minute touchdown vs. Dallas (10/16).

6

The number of times that Brady has finished a season with 25 or more touchdowns. He is the sixth QB in NFL history to have 25 or more touchdown passes in at least six different seasons.

9

The number of times Tom Brady has passed for 3,000 or more yards in a season, a franchise record for most 3,000-yard seasons. He enters this week with 3,032 passing yards.

11

The number of times an NFL quarterback has thrown for 500 or more yards after Brady threw for 517 in the 2011 opener at Miami.

19

The number of times Tom Brady has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He earned the award in each of the first two weeks of the 2011 season.

18

The number of NFL quarterbacks who have reached 35,000 yards after Brady (37,776) reached the milestone at Miami (9/12).

40

The number of regular season 300-yard passing games by Tom Brady, a team record.

90

The number of times that Brady has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game. The Patriots are 75-15 when he throws for two or more touchdowns.

117

The number of wins that Brady has as a starting quarterback. He reached the 100-win milestone in the fewest number of starts (131) among all quarterbacks in the modern era.

1,327

The number of passing yards Brady had in the first three games (517, 423 and 387) of 2011. Brady's 1,327 yards set the NFL mark for the most passing yards ever in a three-game stretch.

THE KRAFT ERA

3

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Only Denver (2; 1997 and 1998) and Pittsburgh (2; 2005 and 2008) have won multiple Super Bowl titles since 1994.

5

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with three conference titles since 1994.

10

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

12

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 17 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

17

The number of playoff games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh ranks second with 15 playoff wins over that span.

26

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994. The mark is tied with Pittsburgh for the most playoff games during that time period.

THE BELICHICK ERA

4

Bill Belichick is one of just four coaches to win three championships since the Super Bowl era began. Belichick joins three members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the exclusive club (Chuck Noll 4, Joe Gibbs 3 and Bill Walsh 3). Belichick is the only coach to win three Super Bowls in the post-1993 salary cap era and the only one to ever win three in four years.

183

Bill Belichick has 183 career victories as a head coach, including playoff games. Belichick is tied with Bill parcells for ninth place in all-time coaching victories.

PATRIOTS DEDICATE 2011 SEASON TO MYRA KRAFT