Patriots return to Foxborough for 'big week'

Rookie punter Ryan Allen has been "very competitive" in camp thus far, as head coach Bill Belichick noted in pre-practice remarks to the media. Allen, a two-time Ray Guy Award winner in college, has so far lived up to his impressive credentials, giving veteran incumbent Zoltan Mesko a run for his money.

Ryan has shown a strong leg at times, booting high, arching spirals on his deep punts and working to perfect his plus-50 kicks landing inside the 20-yard line.

"I think he's had a solid spring and training camp. It's a competitive situation," Belichick declared. "He does a lot of good things. Like everybody, we're all striving for more consistency."

One area where Allen is still trying to gain his footing, so to speak, is as a holder for place kicks. He had not done so before coming to New England, but against Philadelphia in the preseason opener and in recent practices, he's been given more and more chances to show what he can do there as well. That job, too, has belonged to Mesko the past few seasons.

"It's actually been great," Allen said of his new opportunity to hold. "I've been able to learn from Zoltan and picks some tips up from Steve [Gostkowski, the placekicker] and [special teams] Coach [Scott] O'Brien."

"I think that's been OK," added Belichick. "He needs more experience in working with Danny [Aiken, the long snapper] and Steve. I don't think we're there yet, but he's doing alright."

Moving on to Tampa

New England's Monday practice was the first in a week's time that the team held on its own. After three days in Philadelphia last week, the Patriots will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three joint sessions starting on Tuesday.

"This is another big week for us," Belichick told reporters. "We had a good week down there with Philadelphia. Today is a day we can work on some things ourselves and try to get a few loose ends tied up which we need to do then start tomorrow with three good days against Tampa. That should be another good experience for our team; good opportunity for us to do a lot different things and see somebody new."

Before the Patriots could put the Eagles week behind them, reporters wanted to get Belichick's reaction to an incident at Philly's NovaCare Complex last Tuesday. In the first joint practice with the Eagles, rookie receiver Aaron Dobson got into a violent shoving match with Philadelphia veteran corner Cary Williams. Both players were benched for the remainder of practice, and Williams later admitted starting the fight for a particular reason.

Williams told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the Patriots had been practicing "dirty," and Williams wanted to send them a message that the Eagles wouldn't tolerate it.

"I don't know. I didn't even see it," Belichick claimed.

When pressed further, the head coach stated flatly, "We've moved on. We're welcoming Tampa."