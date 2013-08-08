Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Nov 20 - 04:55 PM | Tue Nov 21 - 11:55 AM

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Patriots Roster Stock Watch

With the preseason opener on tap, here's a look at how every player on the Patriots roster is trending after a dozen training camp practices.

Aug 08, 2013 at 04:50 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

20130808-stock-watch.jpg

NFL players are constantly being evaluated in training camp – by coaches, media members and fans alike. Every practice rep is a chance to prove something. Guys are battling it out on the field for roster spots, jobs and roles with the Patriots.

After two-plus weeks of practice action, PFW has decided to take stock of the Patriots roster. Who's on the rise? Who's trending in the wrong direction? Who's holding steady?

Read on to find out which Patriots players are worthy of a Buy, a Hold or a Sell as they get ready to do battle in the 2013 preseason opener in Philadelphia against the Eagles. And remember a Buy doesn't necessarily mean a guy is going to make the 53-man roster after camp, nor does a Sell mean that the player won't make the team. This is about which way a player is trending more than his specific chances come roster cutdown time.

Quarterbacks (3)

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

**

Tom Brady - BUY -** Brady has been very good in camp, building a rapport with a new group of targets, and reminding the Eagles what an elite passer looks like.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Ryan Mallett - HOLD - Mallett still has issues with his reads and accuracy that he needs to work on, but he can run an offense.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Tim Tebow - SELL -Tebow has looked horrific running the Patriots offense, taking forever to throw the ball and showing inept accuracy. Hey, he looks OK running the option!

Running Backs (8)

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Ben Bartholomew - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

**

LeGarrette Blount - HOLD -** The big back is best suited for full-contact preseason action, so his time to shine is coming.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Brandon Bolden - HOLD - Second-year player has missed some time to injury.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

James Develin - BUY - I love fullbacks and Develin has gotten some first-unit reps. Still a long shot.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Stevan Ridley - HOLD - Fumbles have been a bit of an issue in camp, otherwise he's looked solid.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Shane Vereen - HOLD - Was seemingly limited in a couple practices, but also showing versatility lining up wide.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Leon Washington - BUY - Veteran has looked good returning kickoffs and out of the backfield at times.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

George Winn - HOLD - Has done little to stand out either way.

Tight End (6)

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Jake Ballard - SELL - Veteran tight end has missed time and dropped passes. May make team because Belichick calls him a "starting tight end in the NFL" but has done nothing to impress.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

**

Daniel Fells - BUY -** Been the most consistent tight end start to finish in camp. Looks smooth catching ball and making plays.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Brandon Ford - HOLD - Undrafted rookie hasn't gotten ton of reps and now banged up. Solid but doesn't flash.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Rob Gronkowski - HOLD - PUP, but still excites the crowd walking on the field in shorts!

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Michael Hoomanawanui - HOLD - Still showing fullback versatility and solid overall camp.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Zach Sudfeld - BUY - Has continued impressive pass catching and route running that caught everyone's attention this spring.

Wide Receiver (11)

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Kamar Aiken - HOLD - Been competitive in camp, but as a third-year player the clock is ticking.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Danny Amendola - BUY - Impressive rapport with Brady already. Quick, fast and reliable.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Josh Boyce - HOLD - Rookie has flashed elite speed. But hands have been inconsistent at times.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Aaron Dobson - BUY - Couldn't have had a much better rookie training camp. Elite hands.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

**

Julian Edelman - HOLD -** Got a late start to camp. But has looked pretty good on the field save for a couple bobbled returns.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Johnathan Haggerty - HOLD

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Mark Harrison - SELL - Hasn't stepped on the field thanks to preexisting foot injury. Massive biceps!

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Michael Jenkins - SELL - Veteran has dropped too many passes and now missing time with leg injury.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Quentin Sims - HOLD - Rookie free agent has made plays down the field when given chance.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Matthew Slater - HOLD

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Kenbrell Thompkins - BUY - Rookie free agent has been very impressive working many times with top offense.

Offensive Line (15)

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Marcus Cannon - HOLD - Looking to solidify backup job Cannon hasn't been seen in a week-plus due to injury.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Dan Connolly - HOLD - Yet to practice while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Tyronne Green - HOLD - One of the many to get reps at right guard only to get banged up.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Kevin Haslam - SELL - Veteran has done little to show up, and has missed time to injury.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Josh Kline - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

**

Logan Mankins - HOLD -** Coming off healthy offseason and looking solid in daily battles with Vince Wilfork.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

R.J. Mattes - BUY - Reps at both guard and tackle. And a nice catch on fake field goal.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Chris McDonald - SELL - Been beaten a lot in drills.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Luke Patterson - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Brice Schwab - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Nate Solder - HOLD -Veteran is healthy and settled in on the blindside.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Will Svitek - BUY - Backup swing tackle is also taking reps at right guard.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Sebastian Vollmer - HOLD - Returning veteran had limited reps early but has worked into shape after knee surgery.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Ryan Wendell - HOLD - Out there every snap in the middle of things.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Markus Zusevics - HOLD - Had been taking reps at tackle and guard before missing time.

Defensive Line (16)

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Armond Armstead - SELL - Has missed entirety of first training camp due to infection.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Marcus Benard - BUY - Has shown burst as rusher, both inside and out.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Jake Bequette - SELL - Not much report after red shirt rookie season.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Michael Buchanan - HOLD - Late pick has done little to catch the eye.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Jermaine Cunningham - SELL - Wasn't doing much early in camp and now has missed important practices to injury in what could be last camp with Patriots.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

**

Marcus Forston - BUY -** Veteran has impressed in rotational reps at thin defensive tackles spot.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Justin Francis - BUY - Second-year player continues energetic style and versatile play.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Cory Grissom - HOLD - Undrafted rookie got late start to camp.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Chandler Jones - HOLD - Been on the field for every rep to kick off important second season.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Tommy Kelly - BUY - Free agent addition is massive, and could be a beast next to Wilfork.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Rob Ninkovich - HOLD - Always ready to do whatever is asked of him.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Scott Vallone - HOLD

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Jason Vega - SELL - Not sure any player in camp seems to get fewer reps.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Joe Vellano - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Anthony Rashad White - HOLD

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Vince Wilfork - BUY - Leading the charge at a new-look defensive tackle spot.

Linebacker (10)

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Steve Beauharnais - BUY - Rookie has shown more athleticism and coverage than expected in the middle.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Jamie Collins - HOLD - Long, athletic, versatile edge player. Can he put it to use in game action?

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

A.J. Edds - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Dane Fletcher - HOLD - Veteran has returned to health as a backup in the middle.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

**

Dont'a Hightower - HOLD -** Still waiting to be wowed by his versatility.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Niko Koutouvides - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Jerod Mayo - HOLD - Has had a little edge at times in practice.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Mike Rivera - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Brandon Spikes - HOLD - Looks ready to show his stuff in game action.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Jeff Tarpinian - HOLD

Defensive Backs (15)

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Kyle Arrington - HOLD - Solid camp for guy who's always seemingly slotted for the slot but ends up starting.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Marquice Cole - HOLD - Hanging on depth chart thanks to lack of cornerback depth.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Kanorris Davis - BUY - Youngster getting higher-end reps and could be a surprise on the roster.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Alfonzo Dennard - SELL - Second-year corner is now banged up, while his off-field issues cloud his future.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

Ras-I Dowling - SELL - Just can't stay healthy enough to prove whether he can compete.

2013-stock-down-arrow.jpg

**

Nate Ebner - SELL -** Second-year player not really an option this summer on defense, and missing time to injury.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Justin Green - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Steve Gregory - HOLD - Returning starter in a battle for the job with Adrian Wilson.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Duron Harmon - HOLD - Rookie has come on with high-level reps of late.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Brandon Jones - HOLD

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Devin McCourty - HOLD - Seems to have hold on starting safety job, while taking some reps at corner to stay rust-free.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Logan Ryan - HOLD - Rookie has given up his share of plays in camp to open career.

2013-stock-up-arrow.jpg

Aqib Talib - BUY - Veteran is clearly No. 1 corner, and challenging himself covering quicker Amendola in many drills.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Adrian Wilson - HOLD - Veteran has struggled at times covering tight ends, but is a load near the LOS.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Tavon Wilson - HOLD - Making plays rather than giving them up remains a problem.

Specialists (4)

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

**

Danny Aiken - HOLD**

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Ryan Allen - HOLD - Rookie has shown a booming leg in camp opportunities.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Stephen Gostkowski - HOLD - Has had some issues in camp, but no competition.

2013-stock-steady-arrow.jpg

Zoltan Mesko - HOLD - Has competition, but still a proven situational weapon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 11/20: "We haven't had consistent enough execution"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Matthew Slater on special teams 11/20: "I think we have a number of great leaders in that room"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/20: "I feel like we've recharged"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 11/20: "Feeling good after the bye week"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Cam Achord on the bye week 11/20: "Always good to reset"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Steve Belichick on Jahlani Tavai 11/20: "He's a versatile player"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising