Patriots select Beauharnais with their final pick

**
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -** The New England Patriots concluded their draft Saturday by taking inside linebacker Steve Beauharnais of Rutgers with the 235th overall pick and their second seventh-round selection.
It was the third player from Rutgers chosen by New England in the draft, joining cornerback Logan Ryan (83rd overall) and safety Duron Harmon (91st).
Beauharnais had 83 tackles for the Scarlet Knights last season.
In addition to the trio of players taken this year, the Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010 and shifted him from cornerback to safety last year, and also signed defensive end Justin Francis as a rookie free agent prior to last season.
Before them, the Scarlet Knights' presence on the Patriots included Alex Silvestro and Tiquan Underwood, who both played with the team in 2011.