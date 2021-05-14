Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone. Terms of the contract were not announced.
McGrone, 20, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 177th overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder was a three-time letterman at Michigan, appearing in 19 games with 15 starts at middle linebacker. McGrone finished his collegiate career with 92 total tackles and 4½ sacks. He was limited to five games last season and registered 26 total tackles.