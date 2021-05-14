Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

McGrone, 20, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 177th overall selection out of Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder was a three-time letterman at Michigan, appearing in 19 games with 15 starts at middle linebacker. McGrone finished his collegiate career with 92 total tackles and 4½ sacks. He was limited to five games last season and registered 26 total tackles.