Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

Jones, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was the starting quarterback for the 2020 BCS National Championship Alabama team. He was a consensus first-team All-America and All-SEC first-team selection as a redshirt junior in 2020. Last season, Jones led all Division I quarterbacks with a school-record 4,500 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while setting the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage at 77.4 percent.