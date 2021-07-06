Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Jones, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was the starting quarterback for the 2020 BCS National Championship Alabama team. He was a consensus first-team All-America and All-SEC first-team selection as a redshirt junior in 2020. Last season, Jones led all Division I quarterbacks with a school-record 4,500 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while setting the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage at 77.4 percent.