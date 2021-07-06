Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Jul 06 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

Jul 06, 2021 at 06:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 first-round draft pick QB Mac Jones. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Jones, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall selection out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder was the starting quarterback for the 2020 BCS National Championship Alabama team. He was a consensus first-team All-America and All-SEC first-team selection as a redshirt junior in 2020. Last season, Jones led all Division I quarterbacks with a school-record 4,500 yards passing with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while setting the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage at 77.4 percent.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign WR Devin Ross

The Patriots announced today that they have signed wide receiver Devin Ross.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman R.J. Prince; release kicker Roberto Aguayo and long snapper Wes Farnsworth

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL R.J. Prince. Terms of the contract were not announced. In addition, the Patriots have released K Roberto Aguayo and LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall.
news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign 2021 first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones 

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising