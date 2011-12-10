Patriots sign DL Eric Moore and DB Malcolm Williams to active roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that DL Eric Moore has been signed to the 53-man roster and that DB Malcolm Williams has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In addition, DL Jermaine Cunningham was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and DB Sterling Moore has been released.

Moore, 30, played in four games with three starts last season for the Patriots and finished with 13 tackles. 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He went to training camp with the Patriots this past summer but was released on Sept. 3. Moore, 6-4, 268 pounds, was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the sixth round (186th overall) out of Florida State in 2005. He also played with New Orleans (2006) and St. Louis (2006-08). He spent part of the 2009 season on the Carolina practice squad and also played with the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League in 2010. In five NFL seasons, Moore has played in 33 NFL games with four starts and has registered 33 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven special teams tackles.

Williams, 24, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (219th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. Williams, 5-11, 200 pounds, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29 and then spent two stints on the New England practice squad.

Cunningham, 23, is in his second season with New England after joining the team as a second round (53rd overall) draft pick out of Florida in 2010. As a rookie, he played in 15 games with 11 starts and finished with 41 total tackles, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Cunningham, 6-3, 260 pounds, played in nine games in 2011 with one tackle.