Patriots sign free agent WR Lavelle Hawkins

Hawkins, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2008-12) after originally entering the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (126th overall) of Tennessee out of California. The 5-11, 194-pounder, has played in 52 NFL games with four start and has 71 receptions for 771 yards and one touchdown. He has also returned 14 kicks for 335 yards. He was released by Tennessee on May 1, 2013.