Patriots sign free agent WR Lavelle Hawkins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent WR Lavelle Hawkins. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Hawkins, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2008-12) after originally entering the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (126th overall) of Tennessee out of California. The 5-11, 194-pounder, has played in 52 NFL games with four start and has 71 receptions for 771 yards and one touchdown. He has also returned 14 kicks for 335 yards. He was released by Tennessee on May 1, 2013.
Hawkins' best statistical season was in 2011 when he finished with 47 receptions for 470 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he played in seven games with one start and finished with five receptions for 62 yards.