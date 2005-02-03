Patriots sign G Billy Yates to active roster

Yates, 24, has been a member of the Patriots' practice squad since Sept. 11, 2004. The 6-foot-3-inch, 305-pound offensive lineman originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M in 2003. He has played in three games in his NFL career. He was inactive for the first 12 games of his rookie season, but was activated and participated in each of the final three regular season games for the Dolphins in 2003. He was a member of the Dolphins during the 2004 preseason and was released in the final preseason roster cutdown on Sept. 5, 2004. Yates is a native of Fort Worth, Texas.