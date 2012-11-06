Patriots Sign LB Jerrell Harris to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed rookie LB Jerrell Harris to the practice squad.
Harris, 23, originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on April 30, 2012. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder was released by Atlanta at the end of training camp before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad on Sept. 26. He was released from the Jaguars' practice squad on Oct. 25. Harris started at strong side linebacker for the BCS National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide as a senior in 2011 and recorded 22 total tackles.