Patriots Sign LB Jerrell Harris to the Practice Squad

Nov 06, 2012

Nov 06, 2012 at 03:19 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121106-jerrell-harris.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed rookie LB Jerrell Harris to the practice squad.

Harris, 23, originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent out of Alabama on April 30, 2012. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder was released by Atlanta at the end of training camp before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad on Sept. 26. He was released from the Jaguars' practice squad on Oct. 25. Harris started at strong side linebacker for the BCS National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide as a senior in 2011 and recorded 22 total tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

