Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Patriots sign Lowe and Alexander, release Sullivan

The following transactions took place on Monday prior to the game...

Dec 20, 2004 at 12:17 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed defensive back Omare Lowe and linebacker Eric Alexander to the 53-man roster from the practice squad today. The team concurrently released offensive tackle Marques Sullivan.

Lowe, 26, was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pounder has played in four NFL games in his career and recorded one special teams tackle. He was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Nov. 16, then joined the active roster on Nov. 27 and played in the Patriots' 24-3 victory over Baltimore on Nov. 28. He was released from the active roster on Nov. 29 and was re-signed to the practice squad on Dec. 1. Lowe has also spent time on the active rosters of the Miami Dolphins (2002) and the New York Jets (2003), while also seeing time with the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans (2003) and Minnesota Vikings (2004). The University of Washington product was recently a member of the Vikings practice squad from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, 2004. He played in two games for the Jets last season and saw time in one game with Miami as a rookie in 2002.

Alexander, 22, was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2004. The 6-foot-2-inch, 240-pounder played for New England in all four preseason games this year before being released in the final roster reduction on Sept. 5, 2004. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6 and remained on the squad until being signed to the active roster today. Alexander attended Louisiana State University, where he excelled on special teams in his first three seasons before taking over as a starting outside linebacker as a senior in 2003.

Sullivan, 26, is in his fourth NFL season and has played in 32 career games with 22 starts. He was signed by the Patriots on December 3, 2004 and did not see game action in his time with the Patriots. The 6-foot-5-inch, 325-pound lineman was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Bills from 2001 to 2003, and was a member of the New York Giants earlier this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

