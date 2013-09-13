Patriots sign OL Josh Kline to the practice squad; Release OL R.J. Dill

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed OL Josh Kline to the practice squad and released OL R.J. Dill from the practice squad.
Kline, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Kent State on May 3, 2013, and was released on Sept. 2, 2013, before being re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Sept. 7, the day before the Patriots opener at Buffalo. He dressed but did not play against the Bills. He was released from the 53-man roster on Sept. 12. Kline saw action at right guard, right tackle and on special teams during his college career at Kent State. He earned second-team All-MAC honors as a senior in 2012.
Dill, 23, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers on April 28, 2013 and was released by the Jaguars on Aug. 30. He was signed to the Patriots practice squad on Sept. 3. The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder started all 13 games at right tackle for Rutgers in 2012 after transferring from Maryland following the 2011 season. He was a three-year starter at Maryland.