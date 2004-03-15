Patriots sign punter Miller

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 15, 2004 at 06:36 AM

The Patriots search for a replacement for erratic punter Ken Walter came to an end on Monday when the team reached an agreement with free agent Josh Miller. A source indicated the contract is a five-year deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus.

The 6-4, 220-pound nine-season veteran had spent his entire career with the Steelers before being released this offseason when the team signed free agent Chris Gardocki. He comes to New England with 42.9-yard career average and 35.9-yard net average on 572 punts over 122 games. Last season in Pittsburgh Miller punted 84 times with a 41.9-yard average and 36.0 net average. Miller also had 27 punts downed inside opponents' 20-yard line in 2003, with just eight touchbacks.

Miller arrived in Foxboro on Sunday to meet with team representatives and take a physical. The two sides continued the meeting into Monday and finalized the agreement early in the afternoon. Miller had previously met with Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick when the pair crossed paths last week in Florida. 

            [
26908.jpg

]()

            Walter had a second-consecutive disappointing season in New England in 2003 and was actually released on Dec. 2 but was brought back a week later. He finished the season with a 37.7-yard average and a 33.6–yard net average on 76 punts
