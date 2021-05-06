Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

May 06, 2021 at 05:12 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin.

Nordin, 22, was a four-year letterman at Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder appeared in 38 games, handling field goals and PATs, and finished as Michigan's 10th all-time leading scorer with 246 points. He is the school's all-time leader in career field goals of 40-plus yards (14) and tied for the all-time lead in field goals of 50-plus yards with four. Overall, Nordin finished 42-of-48 (87.5%) on field goals and 119-of-124 (96.0%) on extra points during his collegiate career.

