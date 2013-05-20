Patriots sign rookie WR Mark Harrison and K David Ruffer

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 20, 2013 at 07:18 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed rookie free agents wide receiver Mark Harrison from Rutgers and kicker David Ruffer from Notre Dame. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Harrison, 22, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and finished his college career with 107 receptions for 1,769 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, earned a starting position as a sophomore in 2010 and finished with 44 receptions for 829 yards and led the Big East with nine touchdowns. Harrison played in 13 games with 11 starts in 2012 and finished with 44 receptions for 583 yards and six touchdowns.

Ruffer, 24, transferred to Notre Dame from William & Mary in 2008. The 6-foot-1, 193-pounder, connected on his first 23 career field goal attempts at Notre Dame to set a school record. After appearing in seven games in 2009 as an injury replacement, he was the full-time kicker in 2010 and 2011. Ruffer finished his college career making 33-of- 44 field goals and 93-of-97 extra point attempts.

