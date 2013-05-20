Patriots sign rookie WR Mark Harrison and K David Ruffer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed rookie free agents wide receiver Mark Harrison from Rutgers and kicker David Ruffer from Notre Dame. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

Harrison, 22, was a three-year starter at Rutgers and finished his college career with 107 receptions for 1,769 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, earned a starting position as a sophomore in 2010 and finished with 44 receptions for 829 yards and led the Big East with nine touchdowns. Harrison played in 13 games with 11 starts in 2012 and finished with 44 receptions for 583 yards and six touchdowns.