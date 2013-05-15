Patriots sign third-round draft choice DB Duron Harmon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft choice, DB Duron Harmon. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Harmon, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 91st selection overall. It was the second of two third round picks by the Patriots in 2013.
Harmon, 6-1, 200 pounds, earned All-Big East First Team honors as a junior and senior. Last season, he started all 13 games at safety and collected 50 total tackles and seven passes defensed. As a junior in 2011, Harmon finished second in the Big East with five interceptions.