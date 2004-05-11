Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Nov 02 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 05 - 09:40 AM

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

How to Watch/Listen: Commanders at Patriots

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

One-on-One with David Andrews | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

With a Next-Man-Up Mentality, the Patriots Young Wide Receivers Look to Step Up on Offense

NFL Notes: Sifting through some potential Patriots free agents

Unfiltered Mailbag: Trade deadline possibilities, Bourne's impact and Mac outlook

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Miami Dolphins 

After Further Review: Why Couldn't the Patriots Offense Carry Over Recent Success in Sunday's Loss vs. the Dolphins?

New Patriots Contributors Needed as Injuries Continue to Strike

Coach Belichick on WEEI 10/30: "We couldn't make enough plays in critical situations"

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We have to try to put ourselves in a better position"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

Patriots sign veteran OL Bob Hallen

The Patriots signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Bob Hallen today.

May 11, 2004 at 07:08 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Bob Hallen today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Hallen, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and has played in 75 games with 44 starts. The 6-foot-3-inch, 295-pound native of Mentor, Ohio joins the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the San Diego Chargers and the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. In his two seasons in San Diego, the versatile Kent State product started 13 of 16 total games, and saw time at center, left guard and right guard. Last season, Hallen played in three games with two starts before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 8, 2003. In 2002, his first season with the Chargers, Hallen started at right guard for the first 10 games of the season and started 11 of the 13 games in which he played.

Hallen began his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the second round (53rd overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played in 12 regular-season games as a rookie in addition to all three playoff games as the Falcons won the NFC Championship and participated in Super Bowl XXXIII against Denver. From 1999 to 2001, Hallen started 31 of 47 games for Atlanta before signing with San Diego as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2002 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Player To Watch Week 9 - Rhamondre Stevenson

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch against the Washington Commanders, running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Kayshon Boutte 11/2: "Approach this week harder than ever"

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Alex Austin 11/2: "Happy to be here"

Patriots defensive back Alex Austin addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Halloween 'Trick or Treating' with Lawrence Guy

On Halloween, Patriots.com cameras tagged along with Lawrence Guy as he took his family trick or treating.

Previewing the Key Matchups and Keys to Victory Against the Washington Commanders

Watch as Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.  Get the key matchups, keys to victory, storelines and more.

David Andrews 11/2: "Going to continue to work"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising