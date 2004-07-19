Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 07 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 09 - 11:58 PM

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots sign veteran QB Jim Miller and 1st rd. draft choice DT Vince Wilfork

Jul 19, 2004 at 06:56 AM

The New England Patriots announced the signing of veteran quarterback Jim Miller and first-round draft choice Vince Wilfork today. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Miller, 33, enters his 10th NFL season after serving as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2001 and 2002. In his 10-year career, Miller has completed 610 of 1,046 passes for 6,387 yards and 36 touchdowns. His most successful season was in 2001, when he played in a career-high 14 games, starting 13 for the Bears, while passing for 2,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on 228 completions. That season, the Bears finished 13-3, posting their best record in the last 17 seasons. In 2002, he started eight games while leading the Bears with 1,944 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound native of Waterford, Michigan was drafted in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 1994 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a rookie in 1994, he was inactive for all 16 games before playing for the Frankfurt Galaxy of World League of American Football (now NFL Europe) following the season. He saw action in five games for the Steelers during the 1995 and 1996 seasons before being waived at the start of the 1997 campaign. Miller spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in 1997 before beginning a five-year stint with the Bears. The former Michigan State star did not see action in 1998, but stepped into a backup role in 1999, passing for 1,242 yards in just five games. In 2000, Miller played in three games, starting two, before being placed on injured reserve.

Miller spent the 2003 season out of football after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in training camp. He ended his standout Michigan State career ranked third in Spartans history with 5,037 passing yards and 746 pass attempts.

Wilfork, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft with the 21st selection overall. The 6-foot-2-inch, 325-pound defensive tackle started 14 of 36 games in three seasons at the University of Miami (Fla.), where he recorded 148 career tackles (73 solo), including 14 sacks for losses of 60 yards. A unanimous All-Big East Conference first-team choice in his final season, Wilfork recorded six sacks for a loss of 29 yards, tying him for the team lead. He closed out his career with seven tackles (5 solo) against Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He started every game at defensive tackle as a junior in 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Latest News

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5/6: 'We have to embrace the journey'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 NFL Draft with Mac Jones

Take a look at our 1st Round Draft Pick, Mac Jones, and go behind the scenes to see what the rest of the night was like for him.

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising