Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Hall, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Washington on June 6, 2016. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder spent part of his rookie season in 2016 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and began the 2017 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before being added to the Falcons 53-man roster on Oct. 14, 2017. Hall appeared in eight games as a reserve in 2017 and caught two passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.