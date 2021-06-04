Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Hall, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Washington on June 6, 2016. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder spent part of his rookie season in 2016 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and began the 2017 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before being added to the Falcons 53-man roster on Oct. 14, 2017. Hall appeared in eight games as a reserve in 2017 and caught two passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Overall, Hall has played in 45 NFL games with six starts with Atlanta (2017-18), the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and the Cleveland Browns (2020). He has totaled 37 career receptions for 772 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Hall began the season with Detroit but was released on Dec. 5 and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. He played in 12 games with six starts for the Lions and Browns and posted career highs with 18 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns.