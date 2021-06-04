Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Agholor enjoying the grind

OTA Blogservations 6/4: Defense brings the energy

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

Bill Belichick 6/4: 'We have a long way to go'

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Jun 04, 2021 at 04:21 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for single transaction in 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent WR Marvin Hall. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Hall, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Oakland Raiders out of Washington on June 6, 2016. The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder spent part of his rookie season in 2016 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and began the 2017 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before being added to the Falcons 53-man roster on Oct. 14, 2017. Hall appeared in eight games as a reserve in 2017 and caught two passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, Hall has played in 45 NFL games with six starts with Atlanta (2017-18), the Detroit Lions (2019-20) and the Cleveland Browns (2020). He has totaled 37 career receptions for 772 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Hall began the season with Detroit but was released on Dec. 5 and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland. He played in 12 games with six starts for the Lions and Browns and posted career highs with 18 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a 2020 photo of Marvin Hall of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Marvin Hall

# WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Washington

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

The Patriots announced today that they have signed free agent TE Troy Fumagalli. In addition, the Patriots released LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale.
news

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
news

Patriots Release Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The Patriots announced that they have released QB Jake Dolegala.

Latest News

Patriots Sign Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Agholor enjoying the grind

OTA Blogservations 6/4: Defense brings the energy

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/4

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

Patriots News Blitz 6/4: Cam Newton more prepared heading into 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Key Takeaways from Friday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their main takeaways from Friday's practice as part of organized team activities.

Press Pass: Patriots coaches talk QBs and new faces

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Cam Newton's unique situation in 2020 and scouting Mac Jones, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi talks new additions Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as Julian Edelman's retirement and Inside Linebackers Coach discusses Dont'a Hightower's impact.

Nelson Agholor 6/4: 'This is where you grow as a player'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

David Andrews 6/4: 'Always good to work on your fundamentals'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Chase Winovich 6/4: 'It's awesome to be around my teammates'

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media during his video conference call on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Ravens cheerleaders surprise Patriots cheerleaders with gift to honor Tracy Sormanti

After the Patriots lost their beloved cheer director Tracy Sormanti last season, the Ravens cheerleading squad raised money for a gift for the 2020 squad. This May, Alexandria Walker and Jennifer Sullivan presented the the team with a necklace honoring Tracy.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising