Patriots Sign WR Ricky Bryant To Practice Squad

Bryant, 23, was originally signed by the Patriots as a non-drafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2004. He was released by New England on July 25 and later re-signed on Aug. 1. The 5-foot-11-inch, 175-pound receiver participated in all four of the Patriots' 2004 preseason games, recording four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. He was the Patriots' leading receiver in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 13, grabbing three passes for 34 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown strike from Rohan Davey. He was released by New England as part of the final preseason roster cuts on Sept. 5.