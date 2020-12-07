Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

"I think the football gods decided to reward him today because it was pretty unfortunate that his touchdown got called back last week. Gunner's a guy that, he works so hard he does whatever the team needs him to do," Harris said. "I mean, he's been asked to play special teams, offense. I'm sure if we asked him to play defense that he'd be more than willing to go out there and do it. having him go out there and have the success that he had today, I'm so happy for him. I can't even put into to words."

Cam Newton joked that Olszewski's performance might earn him both offensive and special teams player of the week honors, but made it a point to stress how far he has come, especially in light of his return being called back against the Cardinals. Instead of letting it get to him, Olszewski powered through again this week.

"I think this game was important just to see the maturation of him over the weeks," Newton said.

N'Keal Harry echoed that and said it was great to see his hard work pay off in the game.

"Well, he deserves it. Today he reaped what he's been sowing," Harry said. "He's been doing literally everything possible to have success in the game. I'm just glad everything come to fruition for him today."

Special teams captain Matthew Slater said they had all the confidence that Olszewski could make an impact.

"He's becoming a really dependable, very confident player. He's a difference-maker," Slater said. "We've felt that way all season ... It was really exciting to see him go out and make plays today and really help this team in a fantastic effort today."