Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 07 | 09:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Dec 07, 2020 at 09:49 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Welcome to the Gun Show.

In the Patriots 45-0 win over the Chargers, a lot was working, and with a strong showing from special teams, Gunner Olszewski's performance stole the show. After his touchdown on a punt return was called back against the Cardinals due to a blindside block, Olszewski turned out against the Chargers.

He ran a punt back 70 yards for the touchdown, ran a total of 145 yards on punt returns, caught his first touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter and even made a tackle on special teams -- something he was quick to point out to media after the game. In his effort, Olszewski joins Julian Edelman, Irving Fryar and Mike Haynes as the only players in Patriots history to return a punt for a touchdown and catch a pass for a touchdown in the same game.

It was a hell of a day for the kid from Bemidji State University, and his teammates did not contain their excitement.

"Happy for him, obviously. His career is not the classic way of an NFL career given where he came from .... Gunner's worked extremely hard and overcome a lot," Coach Bill Belichick said after the game. "He's not a big guy, but he's got a big heart and he plays hard."

Damien Harris shared a picture of his and Olszewski's celebration on Instagram after the game, and he couldn't hold back in his press conference just how happy he was for his teammate and his friend.

"I think the football gods decided to reward him today because it was pretty unfortunate that his touchdown got called back last week. Gunner's a guy that, he works so hard he does whatever the team needs him to do," Harris said. "I mean, he's been asked to play special teams, offense. I'm sure if we asked him to play defense that he'd be more than willing to go out there and do it. having him go out there and have the success that he had today, I'm so happy for him. I can't even put into to words."

Cam Newton joked that Olszewski's performance might earn him both offensive and special teams player of the week honors, but made it a point to stress how far he has come, especially in light of his return being called back against the Cardinals. Instead of letting it get to him, Olszewski powered through again this week.

"I think this game was important just to see the maturation of him over the weeks," Newton said.

N'Keal Harry echoed that and said it was great to see his hard work pay off in the game.

"Well, he deserves it. Today he reaped what he's been sowing," Harry said. "He's been doing literally everything possible to have success in the game. I'm just glad everything come to fruition for him today."

Special teams captain Matthew Slater said they had all the confidence that Olszewski could make an impact.

"He's becoming a really dependable, very confident player. He's a difference-maker," Slater said. "We've felt that way all season ... It was really exciting to see him go out and make plays today and really help this team in a fantastic effort today."

While his teammates on the sidelines were pumped for Olszewski, those watching from home turned to social media to share their pride in his performance Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, Matt LaCosse and Pat Chung all tweeted about his day.

The road to get here wasn't always easy for Olszewski. Coming up to the NFL from a Division II football program, dealing with injuries and fighting for playing time, when asked how he managed to stay positive through it all, his answer was simple.

"Well, I get to wake up everyday and play football," Olszewski said.

Enough said.

Related Content

news

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

The New Berlin Patriots have been a solid fan club for nearly 15 years. 
news

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

The lists were released on Tuesday, and Patriots fans will notice a familiar face. 
news

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

After the Patriots win over the Cardinals, Nick Folk's teammates had a lot to say about his game-winning kick. 
news

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel and the Patriots Foundation all host Thanksgiving turkey giveaways ahead of the holiday. 
news

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Violinist Abe Dewing finally found a way to merge his love of the Patriots and classical music.
news

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Nick Avtges went to extreme lengths to see his sweetheart, Marion, amid the pandemic, and this week, he was surprised by Robert Kraft on the "Dr. Oz Show." 
news

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Patriots players reflect on the rain in postgame interviews. 
news

Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce hits the Pro Shop for a cause

The limited Patriots Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce sneakers went on sale with all proceeds benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston. 
news

Nostalgia, fashion collide in Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection

Terrence Brooks's vintage t-shirt collection turned into a side hustle. 
news

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

The Celtics legend passed away on Tuesday. 
news

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Cam Newton coached Jakobi Meyers as a high school quarterback on his foundation's 7v7 all star team. 

Latest News

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers Postgame Quotes 12/6

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Barbara Gillmeister from Wrentham, Mass.

Unfiltered Notebook 12/3: Attitude and focus for Butler

Patriots Claim LB Jack Cichy Off Waivers from Tampa Bay

Transcript: Conference Call Anthony Lynn 12/3

Advertising