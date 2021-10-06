Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Oct 06, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. Gilmore was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.

"I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team," said head coach Bill Belichick. "It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph. I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future. Following discussions over a long period of time, we mutually agreed to part ways today."

Gilmore, 31, signed with New England as an unrestricted free agent from Buffalo on March 10, 2017. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (10th overall) by Buffalo in the 2012 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. Gilmore was named to three of his four career Pro Bowls during his time with the Patriots and was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, after setting a career-high with six interceptions and returning two of the picks for touchdowns. Gilmore also helped secure the Patriots victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Gilmore has played in 124 regular season games with 122 starts and has 411 total tackles, 25 interceptions, 114 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In addition, he has played in seven postseason games and has registered 19 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Last season with New England, Gilmore started in all 11 games that he played and totaled 37 tackles and one interception before suffering an injury at Miami on Dec. 20 that forced him to finish the season on injured reserve.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
news

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
news

Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England. 
news

Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. 
news

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster; Place WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
