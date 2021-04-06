Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

I really like both Sony Michel and Damien Harris but both have been very injury prone throughout their careers. My concern is that while we have two talented backs, half the time neither is healthy. Hard to incorporate a good play action game plan with these two new TE's and Asiasi when we have no healthy consistency in the backfield. Do you think Bill may trade back and draft an Etienne or Najee Harris at the end of the first because we just can't keep our two studs healthy? – Johnny Keough

It's a great observation, especially when you add in James White being back on just a one-year deal. I think the Patriots often seem to overstock the running back position and that doesn't seem the case right now. As you said, Michel and Harris need to prove they can stay on the field and that's why I think any option is really on the table for the Patriots at running back. Harris and Etienne are both great fits that bring a balanced element. That's something the offense could use more of even with everyone currently on the roster being healthy. Will those two fall in the void between the Patriots first and second picks? That's the hard part and why I think they'll wait. – Mike Dussault

Not a lot of noise about the running back position this offseason, do you think we might see a 3rd or 4th round pick for one and if so, who is the best fit? - @KevinFarrellIE_

I think we could see a repeat of 2011 where the Pats took Shane Vereen in the second and Stevan Ridley in the third. Day two should be the place to strike and if I had to pick two favorites it would be the running backs out of UNC – Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Both are likely second day picks and while Williams is a little more early-down and Carter is a little more third-down, they are pretty balanced backs who run hard. Khalil Herbert of Virginia Tech and Rhamondre Stevenson of Oklahoma are another similar duo, balancing out some receiving ability with some hard finishing.

Still wouldn't rule out a Rex Burkhead return, though he'd likely start the season on PUP, sitting out the first six weeks. After cornerback and offensive tackle, I think drafting a running back is a must. ­– Mike Dussault

If the Pats trade up to take a top QB, will that mean competition for the starting role, or is Cam still the clear favorite to start week 1? – David Roy

I'd say it's a competition between Cam and Stidham and that it unlikely any of the top quarterbacks that the Patriots could get would be slated to step right in and start. Based on Cam's contract it's hard to say he's is assured of anything. It's a compete contract and that's what he'll have to do, and based on what we've seen from Cam, I'd expect that he'll pour everything he's got into that competition. With a full offseason and some better sense of normalcy, maybe that will be enough to really get Cam on track.

But it also felt like Stidham got derailed about a week into camp last year and never got back on track. He still has some promising traits. One thing that's for sure is that there are no excuses for neither Cam nor Jarrett. Right now I feel like we're probably getting Cam for the majority of the 2021 season barring something major and unexpected, which you can never fully rule out. – Mike Dussault

Interested to hear your thoughts on adding a 17th competitive game and losing one preseason game. Considering the number of major injuries last season, coming off no pre-season. Does this schedule expansion just increase the risk of more games, without the superstar attractions available? – Kevin F

Personally I can't say I'm going to miss that fourth preseason game that really was just a junior varsity game with little impact on what the final roster was going to be. And having seen plenty of injuries occur in preseason, I'm glad that there will be one less chance to lose a player in a game that doesn't count.

Of course there's added wear and tear from that extra game, pushing the Super Bowl out another week, extending the length of what is most often a battle of attrition as much as anything. Hopefully, with some of the alterations from the 2020 season, some practice work can also be streamlined to help manage the players a bit. But it's hard to complain about an extra game from purely a fan/analyst position, especially trading off a meaningless game for another chance to see an out-of-conference opponent. ­– Mike Dussault

In 2023 the Patriots will only have about 17 players under contract and an abundance of cap space. Do you think BB will "mortgage the future" and trade future 1st round picks to move high in this year's draft or stay put. It seems to me that he is going all in now but even if we land a QB, going all in with a rookie QB is risky. – Mike Spillane

Things looked even bleaker before the free agency spending spree but now we have a bit of a clearer picture as to the future of this team and it's really dependent on some of these free agents panning out. While I think the Patriots should be aggressive, they've always shied away from reaching into future draft capital to make immediate moves. Being able to go nuts in free agency because things all lined up, between cap space, needs and availability, was nice but I don't see such a dramatic departure in the draft. – Mike Dussault

With roughly 10 roster spots left and 10 draft picks. Do you see them trading a bunch of picks? They need spots for undrafted free agents right? No way they draft 10 guys. - @mmurph71

Now this is a good way to look at it. In 2017 the Pats draft four guys, since then it's been nine (2018), 10 (2019) and 10 (2020). Add in what is usually a robust undrafted rookie class and there just isn't the usual 20 roster spots we're used to around this time of year.

Because of this I'd love to see the Patriots be extremely targeted, drafting closer to the four guys of 2017 that the usual nine or 10. While the jury is still out on last year's class, and it remains the most promising group of recent memory, there are a ton of questions about the 2018 and 2019 classes and those questions need to be answered by letting guys play rather than by continuing to add at those positions.