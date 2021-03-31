QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

"We all know long-term, we have to find a way, either Jarrett Stidham or someone new we bring in. This isn't something where you get algebraic formulas [to solve it]. Think of all the personnel wizards who passed for six rounds on Tom Brady in 2000… No one knows what's going to happen. Look, the quarterback is the most important position on the team. We know that. One way or another, we have to get that position solidified."

The mention of Brady's name brought on a number of follow-up questions about him and how his 20 years with New England ended. Kraft essentially reiterated what he's said previously on the topic – that he would have loved for Brady to retire as a Patriot, but that both sides have moved on.

Bigger-picture subjects were also broached during the 30-minute session, including the NFL's lucrative, long-term television contracts that were recently agreed upon. As chairman of the league's influential Media Committee, Kraft played a starring role in those negotiations, although he was quick to give credit as well to the NFLPA, the union representing the league's players. Their committing to a new collective bargaining agreement around this time last year was instrumental, according to Kraft, in helping usher in the new big-money TV deals.

"Now we have something where, if we manage it right," said Kraft, "it can be great all around."

With the pandemic still impacting everyone's lives, Kraft also reflected on his team's efforts to help overcome it, citing this as the one-year anniversary of the Patriots team plane being sent overseas to bring much-needed personal protective equipment to the Northeast during the early stages of the crisis. He also echoed sentiments expressed Tuesday by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who remains bullish on getting stadiums around the league back to full capacity this fall.