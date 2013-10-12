Patriots vs. Saints Broadcast Information

Official website of the New England Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.

Oct 12, 2013 at 07:01 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-20130816-amendola-td.jpg

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by FOX on Sunday, October 13 at 4:25 PM EDT and can be seen in Boston on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Thom Brennaman will handle play-by-play duties with Troy Aikman providing color. Pam Oliver will serve as the sideline reporter. The game will be produced by Richie Zyontz and directed by Rich Russo.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Sports USA. Larry Kahn and Ross Tucker will call the game. Troy West will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

DIGITAL: Patriots.com and the National Football League are once again giving fans the opportunity to follow every minute of NFL action this season. Scout the Patriots and the rest of the league like a pro with a full suite of enhanced audio and video services for your computer or mobile/tablet devices.

Listen to every NFL game broadcast LIVE
Game Rewind:
Watch full replays of every NFL game this season on-demand in full HD
Game Pass:
International Fans Only! Watch every NFL game this season LIVE or on-demand in full HD
PRE-GAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS:

Dunkin' Donuts Patriots Pre-Game Social
Join us two-hours before every Patriots game on Facebook for the Dunkin' Donuts Pre-Game Social online radio broadcast and fan chat. Host Marc Bertrand is joined by PFW's Andy Hart and Paul Perillo to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android.

X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show
Immediately after the game join host Marc Bertrand as he breaks down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, exclusive player interviews and more on the X-Box One Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official apps for iOS and Android.

