Patriots vs. Seahawks Game Release

The Patriots enter the most challenging stretch of their 2004 schedule when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks this week in search of their 20th consecutive victory. After compiling a 4-0 record against teams with a combined record of 5-14, the Patriots set out on a four-game stretch during which their opponents are an aggregate 14-4. The Gillette Stadium faithful hope the home team can win its record-tying 17th consecutive regular-season contest in the second game of its three-game homestand against the 3-1 Seahawks, who will face the Patriots for the first time since 1993.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast on FOX. The game can be seen in Boston on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Dick Stockton will handle the play-by-play duties, while Troy Aikman and Cris Collinsworth will provide analysis. Pam Oliver will provide reports from the sidelines.

RADIO: WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santos is in his 28th season as the voice of the Patriots and will call the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Santos and Cappelletti are celebrating their 21st season as a broadcast tandem.

TOUGH ROAD AHEAD